Celtic odds-on favourites and nine points clear of Rangers

Back goals, shots & cards in our Bet Builder

Betfair Traders have boosted this into a 6/1 selection

Celtic may be nine points ahead of Rangers in the Scottish Premiership but that won't prevent the next instalment of the Old Firm from being a heated battle.

After all, Rangers will be seeking revenge having been beaten by their bitter rivals in the League Cup final back in February.

The Hoops are the hosts, and they go into Saturday's grudge match as odds-on favourites. It comes as no surprise as they're on a run of 15 successive wins across all competitions, and that run doesn't look like ending anytime soon.

Foul markets are available for this weekend's Old Firm, an absolute dream. It's a given that they'll be included in our latest Bet Builder, so let's get into it.

Over 2.5 goals

In recent years, the meetings between these two Glaswegian giants have been packed with goals. They've met twice since the turn of the year, drawing 2-2 at Ibrox in the early stages of January, before Celtic ran out 2-1 winners in the League Cup final at Hampden.

Five of the last seven meetings between Celtic and Rangers in all competitions have featured three or more match goals, including the last three in a row.

If you look at this season on its own, Celtic are averaging 3.87 goals per game in the Scottish Premiership and it's 3.37 for Rangers.

Celtic have had over 2.5 goals scored in 80% of their matches at home, and Rangers have had over 2.5 goals in 80% of their matches away from Ibrox.

Jota 1+ shots on target

The player I'm backing for a shot on target is Celtic's Jota, a player who's been having shots for fun of late.

Jota comes into the latest Old Firm having had 14 shots in his last two appearances, starting with seven against Hibernian, and then a further seven against Ross County last weekend. The Portuguese forward had five shots on target in those games, and he's had 2+ on target in three of his last four.

Borna Barisic to be carded

Last, the third selection in the Old Firm bet builder is Rangers' Croatian left-back Borna Barisic to pick up a yellow card, a player who's been booked in two of the last three meetings between Celtic and Rangers in all competitions.

Barisic was booked in the 90th minute in that recent clash at Hampden and it was quite funny how it occurred. He lost his head and flew into a challenge despite the referee having already blown up for a foul just seconds before.

Barisic should be in an interesting battle with Jota and Alistair Johnston on the right-hand side.

Jota is Celtic's second-most fouled player, and Johnston has been fouled in three of his last four appearances.