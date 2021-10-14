Rivaldo Exclusive: Raphinha had an instant impact on Brazilian national team

Raphinha had an impact, but must keep it up

There are plenty of Brazilians in the Premier League nowadays and many of them are called up to the national team thanks to the league's quality, competitiveness and worldwide profile.

Brazilian manager Tite always keeps an eye on Premier League players and some of them were in the squad for these World Cup Qualifiers with Raphinha being one of them.

And the winger had a big impact on the team, coming off the bench in both recent games and getting an assist against Venezuela to underline his strong personality. He is earning the right to fight for a place in the 2022 World Cup squad.

But he must keep on as, until the World Cup, others will have the same opportunities, so the Leeds man must keep his good form going at the club and prove his value every time he is with Brazil. That's his way to get to the World Cup next year.

I doubted myself, just like Neymar

Neymar's recent comments about potentially retiring from the national team after the 2022 World Cup got a lot of attention, especially after he talked of the psychological reasons behind his comments. Neymar said he only had the 'strength of mind' for one more World Cup.

I had similar problems in my playing days, doubting if should keep playing for the national team during a certain period of my career due to heavy pressure from press and fans.

Those feelings were especially strong after being crowned 99 Ballon D'Or, as I became one of the main focuses of the team when things don't go so well for our side.

But this is part of football and players like Romario or Ronaldo had the same problems. I consider this to be a normal pressure resulting from Neymar's position as the team's star man. When Brazil disappoints he is the often the one who gets the criticism.

I'm confident this was just normal Neymar outburst, and what will really determine his future is how Brazil perform at next year's World Cup. He will be 34 years-old in 2026 and players can perform to a high level at that age nowadays. Much can still happen between now until 2026.

Harry Kane is simply out of form

The England captain was criticised for his performance against Hungary in the 1-1 draw and the same is happening at his club with some underwhelming performances.

Harry Kane had the same number of touches (21) as Bukayo Saka, who played just 29 minutes for England vs Hungary.



Out of sorts. ? Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 13, 2021

Kane tried to leave the club in the summer, and many are pointing to that as the main reason for his bad performances, but I have to disagree. Kane is an excellent professional and he is representing a big club so has no reason to be unmotivated.

In my opinion, he is simply out of form at the moment. He must keep doing his best at Spurs, a club he says he loves. And for him personally, it would be harmful to keep playing badly for a season if he still wants that big transfer!

I'm a fan of Harry Kane's qualities and style of play, so, I can only wait that he finds his rhythm soon and helps to propel Spurs to a good season.

Newcastle can become a big club again

Newcastle United have been taken over by a Saudi group that will make the Magpies one of the richest clubs in the world and that should allow them to get back to where they belong.

I remember playing with Barcelona in a crowded St James Park in 1997 in the Champions League. We lost that match 3-2 with the Colombian forward Faustino Asprilla striking a hat-trick before Luis Enrique and Figo struck back for us.

Now, with all that money and playing in the Premier League the club can recruit some of the world's best and return to the top of European football.