Rivaldo Exclusive: PSG v Man City will be a thrilling Champions League semi-final

After the Champions League quarter-finals there are just four teams remaining in contention to win the title with Manchester City trading as the 2.447/5 favourite on the Betfair Exchange, but I also rate PSG 4.47/2 on a similar level to claim an unprecedented title.

For me, these are the two teams in better condition to lift the trophy this season which means we should have a thrilling semi-final with the French team possessing a really threatening attack with Neymar, Mbappe and Di Maria.

Pep Guardiola is desperate to finally win the Champions League with City, but I think it won't be easy for his team to reach such goals as PSG - as well as the finalist from the other tie should they get past the French outfit - won't be easy to dominate.

Real Madrid have the edge against Chelsea

In the other semi-final, I see Real Madrid as favourite to reach the final because they have a solid and very experienced squad which always tends to play better in these kinds of decisive matches, becoming a specialist in the last decade.

Chelsea also have their strengths and shouldn't be discounted, but I think Madrid have more experience to claim another Champions League final spot - and they know how to win it.

All those press critics of Zinedine Zidane that we saw in the middle of the season seem to have vanished after such a great response from the team.

At the moment Real Madrid is fighting for the La Liga title and also progressing well in the Champions League, counteracting all the comments about a potential loss of faith in Zidane from the club and players.

The coach and all the squad must be congratulated for their efforts in turning the situation around in such a great fashion.

Man City's Quadruple is possible; they have a great team

Guardiola's troops are producing a great campaign this season and are on the verge of claiming four titles in the same season with the EFL Cup, FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League all still possible.

The quality of the players aligned with their manager's mastery allow them to dream with such achievement which will be unprecedented in English football, but all the clubs between them and the trophies will try to be a difficult boundary to cross.

The Champions League might be the toughest of them all with PSG in the semi-final being a great challenge, as the French club were finalists last season and this season they have already eliminated Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Spurs investment should be enough for a better campaign

Jose Mourinho is having a tough season at Spurs after good investment at the start of season which increased their expectations of fighting for the Premier League title or at least a Top-4 position, which is looking seriously unlikely right now.

For that reason it would be a big failure for the fans and board if the team fail to end as a top-4 placed club since it gave great conditions to their manager to perform better than this.

If things go wrong, then Mourinho must reflect on his decisions if he stays at the club trying to improve for next season.

Yes, Premier League is the toughest league in Europe because many teams fight for the same goals, but still, it's a bit of a surprise to see Spurs doing as badly as they are.

Therefore, rumours are circulating that Harry Kane might leave the club if Spurs fail to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Honestly, I believe that the English stirker should embrace a new challenge in an even bigger and more consistent club that could ensure him Champions League competition more regularly as well as titles.