Rivaldo Exclusive: In Mbappe's position, I would sign with Real Madrid

Mbappe must be tempted by Real move

Lots of rumours continue to surround Kylian Mbappe and his future at Paris St Germain. His contract expires at the end of season and PSG are doing the impossible by trying to keep one of the most prolific strikers in the world right now.

A probable agreement with Real Madrid is still on the table and I'm sure he is dreaming of wearing the shirt of one of Europe's biggest clubs.

But I must also highlight how professional Mbappe has been throughout.

He is still giving everything for his club and even if he leaves for free at the end of season, he will leave behind a big legacy at PSG. He will leave as one of the top scorers in the club's history and a player who always gave everything for the shirt.

He has his future in his hands and embracing a new project in a more demanding league could be too tempting to refuse. If I was in his position, I think that I would sign for Real Madrid to be able to play in a more competitive league with much more visibility as well.

Marcelo Bielsa did a fantastic job at Leeds United

The experienced Argentinian manager Marcelo Bielsa did a magnificent job at Leeds, bringing them back to Premier League and keeping them in the top-flight last season.

But, as we know managers are generally the first victims of the bad results.

I still see Bielsa as a great manager and he will quickly receive a lot of interest from European and south American football. His credibility and quality as a manager can't be denied.

Firmino must fight to become a starter



Roberto Firmino have been losing out to Diogo Jota for starts at Liverpool and now Luis Diaz is another threat to his time on the pitch. Plenty of people are already saying that he should leave in the summer to not compromise his place in Brazil's World Cup squad.

But I disagree with that. He should keep battling to recover his starting position at Liverpool because he still has the quality.

Signing for a new club so close to the World Cup is a big risk with no guarantee that he will be a certain starter, so, I suppose the best for him is to stay in Liverpool and convince Jurgen Klopp again.

Guimarães is taking his time to adapt

Bruno Guimarães is still struggling to claim a spot in the starting XI at Newcastle but that is normal - some players take more time than others to adapt to new competitions and realities.

The Brazilian midfielder is probably one of those cases and might be suffering with increased competition in Premier League compared to Ligue, but I'm sure he will find his space soon and become a crucial player for the English team.

I don't see Coutinho returning to Barcelona

Philippe Coutinho is finding his rhythm at Aston Villa and proving he is still a top player in England, so, even being on loan from Barcelona, I believe he will end up signing for Villa or another English club at the end of season.

I can only hope that he continues to play regularly - free from injuries - to have the chance to justify his place in Brazil's squad at the World Cup later this year.