Rivaldo Exclusive: England will only get stronger ahead of World Cup 2022

  • Rivaldo
  • 3:00 min read
Betfair Ambassador Rivaldo
Rivaldo rates England's chances in Qatar

Betfair Ambassador Rivaldo played for Brazil against England at the World Cup in 2002 and believes that the Three Lions will be one of the strongest teams 20 years on in Qatar.

England are one of the leading candidates to lift the
trophy in Qatar and a serious threat to Brazil, especially after their Euro campaign and impressive 4-0 win over Hungary in qualifying last night.

England came close to winning Euro 2020 and have recently proved how good they are and how well they have developed, so I'm expecting them to be a very strong at the Qatar World Cup next year.

England are one of the leading candidates to lift the
trophy in Qatar and a serious threat to my country, Brazil, especially after a brilliant Euro campaign and impressive 4-0 win over Hungary in qualifying last night.

Brazil will see England as one of biggest rivals

I believe they have a good chance of reaching another major final very soon. They deserve to be among the favourites with Brazil, France and Italy.

In Brazil we respect England a lot and I remember some tough clashes against them in the past. We beat them in 2002 World Cup, but it was a very hard match that day.

Of course, I think that Brazil will also be very strong in the competition. At their best, they can beat any of the big European nations, but those games are always very difficult matches where the level of performance and concentration has to be huge.

England must learn to win when it matters most

Teams like Brazil, France or Italy tend to be strong in the decisive moments of tournaments and that helps them to get titles. England have been fallen short for a long time and that happened again on Euro 2020, so they still have a bit of work to do.

Gareth Southgate, England boss.jpg

It's tough to understand why this happens but concentration is key in matches that might decide a title. Normally in those big finals, the team that makes fewer mistakes wins. Additionally, you also have to be a bit bolder and go for the win instead of waiting for things to occur in extra-time and penalty shoot-outs.

Brazil and France have recently won important titles based on a distinctive style of attacking football. I still think that's the best path to becoming a winner. Playing with attitude and personality in those matches can be key for the English team to finally return to international glory.

Track England's World Cup chances, according to the Exchange, with our coming home-o-meter...

