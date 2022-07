According to the press, Cristiano Ronaldo is looking for a new club for next season that will allow him to keep competing both domestically and in his favourite competition - the UEFA Champions League. However, that is not related to his current ongoing abscence from training in the last few days.

He is an excellent professional, who could quite easily train and take care of his future at the same time, so, it would seem his abscence is more family related, that I hope isn't significant.

I don't imagine Cristiano playing with a Barcelona shirt

There are rumours circulating that the Portuguese star was a hot topic of conversation between Barcelona president Juan Laporta and the player's agent, though I personally doubt there is any serious interest from the club or even from the player in taking up such a move.

I would not expect the Blaugrana fans to receive the ex-Madrid man very well and at the same time, I also cannot fathom why Cristiano would choose to spoil his beautiful love story at Real Madrid by moving to their oldest rivals.

I wouldn't advise such a move in any way, shape or form.

Instead, I see Chelsea as a nice option for him to continue his career at the highest level by competing in both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League - fighting for titles, something he really considers most important at this late stage of his career.

Gabriel Jesus can find his perfect place to shine at Arsenal

After his announcement as an Arsenal player, I can only express my happiness for Gabriel Jesus because I think this will give him more of an important role in a good English team.

He scored many goals, and was important to Manchester City's success since joining the club a few seasons ago, and I believe the City faithful admired him.

Though he was never a regular starter for Pep Guardiola, that can now change for him at Arsenal.

Whether he gets to play as a number nine through the middle on his own, or outwide as part of a more mobile attacking force, i'm sure he'll perform well since he is very quick, allowing himself to find regular goalscoring positions.

He could score many goals and become one of the stars of the London club.

Of course, he won't be playing Champions League football this season, but will still have plenty of eyes on him as the #9 in a great side in the best domestic league in the world, alongside competing in the UEFA Europa League. This should allow him to claim his own spot in the Brazilian national team heading into the World Cup later in the year.