Rivaldo Exclusive: Cavani's goals are just what Barcelona need

There are rumours that Barcelona are trying to sign Edinson Cavani from Manchester United. He would be a great signing for the Spanish club, because he's a prolific goal scorer who would solve some of Barcelona's problems in the attack.

He is 34-years-old and in the last year of his contract with United, so he could be an inexpensive signing who could have an immediate impact on the team.

Xavi is building a Barca team for the future

After Xavi's arrival some Barcelona fans were hoping to see the team start winning immediately, but football isn't as simple as that and what we've been seeing, since Xavi took over, is Barça adapting to his playing system and some exciting young players breaking into the first team.

Xavi is preparing the team to the future, but the team is still far from the standards we were used to seeing from Barcelona teams. This season, they need to try to claim a Champions League spot for next season, as winning La Liga seems almost impossible. Real Madrid are really flying and they're strongest challengers are a consistent Sevilla team.

Barcelona will have a tough task if they want to win the Europa League as they are up against strong opponents in that competition, including favourites Dortmund, Sevilla and West Ham.

Barca must come back stronger

Barcelona need to strengthen their squad with next season and beyond in mind. They need to invest in players and in club infrastructure.

Barcelona are set to invest 1.5 billion Euros to improve Camp Nou. One of the most beautiful stadiums in the world will get even greater with such improvements.

At the same time, Barça must invest in their squad because the club needs to keep its global reputation a live. That will give them the finances to make new investments in the future.

Brazil shouldn't fear rivals at the World Cup

There will be a World Cup in 2022 and Brazil are the favourites on Betfair which underlines that our national team is one of the strongest in the world and should not be afraid of any opponent.

Yes, there are other nations with great quality like Italy, Germany and France, so they must be respected.

But Brazil should not fear anyone since we have a great squad filled with world class players and must take on any opponent while looking them in the eye.

Essentially, Brazil will need to be focused on their strengths but also aware of their opponents' quality, since we will have to face some of them if we want to claim our first World Cup since I played in 2002.

A first World Cup for 20 years would make the nation so happy.