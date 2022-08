Brazilian midfielder Casemiro left Real Madrid after winning five Champions League medals and, although it may seem strange that he left the European Champions to sign for Manchester United, I understand his decision.

He has won everything in Spain and surely at 30 years old this is an opportunity to get a good contract (he signed for four years with the option of one more) and have a new experience in another country at a top club.

Moreover, if United improve in the near future he will be one of those responsible for their resurgence. He was not always valued enough at Real Madrid, because he did not score many goals.

City must respect Silva's wishes

Bernardo Silva's future has been one of the soap operas of the summer, with Barcelona looking to sign him and the player wanting the move. Pep Guardiola loves the Portuguese player, however, and does not want him to leave.

The clubs have not reached an agreement yet, but City should respect the player's decision and seek an agreement with the Spanish club. Bernardo has been a great professional and has earned the right to choose a new chapter in his career if that's what he wants.

Englishs club to qualify from Champions League group stage

Yesterday's draw for the group stage of the Champions League threw up some interesting matches that promise a lot of quality and entertainment, so here's what I think of each group...

In this group, I see Liverpool above the rest for all the strength and quality they have. The second spot is between Ajax and Napoli and I think the Dutch team can get that qualification to the next stage ahead of the Italians.

Porto and Atletico have the edge in terms of squad size and Champions League pedigree, but they will have to be wary of a very competitive Leverkusen side that will be looking to qualify.

This is a pretty interesting group with three Champions League winning clubs fighting for two spots, but I think Bayern and Barcelona are best placed to qualify.

We will see Robert Lewandowski returning to Munich after leaving the club this summer. That should make this big clash of European football giants even more interesting.

This will be the most balanced and open group of this Champions League with all teams having good chances to qualify to the next stage.

Tottenham have some advantage over the others, but I can't predict which other team will go through to the Round of 16 with Tottenham because it is very difficult to find differences between the other three.

Chelsea have been strengthening this summer and will certainly come in strong to win back the Champions League title, so they should qualify comfortably from this group.

Milan should finish second after being Italian champions and confirming that they are growing after several years away from the big stage.

Real Madrid are superior to their opponents and should comfortably win the group. It will be a great fight for the second spot, and I see the Scottish team Celtic qualifying ahead of Leipzig and Shakhtar.

Manchester City look too strong in Group G and should have no difficulties aginst their opponents.

Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund will fight for second place although neither team is starting the season well and that makes my choice difficult.

I don't see any serious rivals for PSG in this group, especially looking at the excellent start to the season from a team packed with good players who are giving indications of being very focused on winning it all this year.

The second spot will be between Juventus and Benfica and looking at the current moment of both I cannot split them.