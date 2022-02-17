Rivaldo Exclusive: Barcelona should go full strength against Napoli in Europa League

Of course, competing in the Europa League wasn't on Barcelona fans or players' minds, but in a tough moment every competition could be important to increase the team's confidence.

Barcelona are now enjoying a better time in La Liga and they are back on track for a top four spot, which they can not prioritise over other challenges as the squad is now well capable of having good results in multiple competitions.

Later today, Barcelona face another top team in Europe like Napoli, so, I don't think Xavi should make too many changes to the starting XI since it's going to be a serious test against a club that could easily be in the Champions League also.

Gareth Bale could still play for many years

It is now public knowledge that the Welsh attacker will leave Real Madrid at the end of season when his contract finishes, after losing his place in the team during the last two seasons.

Despite not being as regular as many would expect he leaves the club with a bunch of titles after actively contributing for many of them.

I remember well his bicycle goal at a Champions League Final against Liverpool.

Now, it's time to embrace a new challenge and there are plenty of rumours.

I think he could even stay in Spain if a good offer arrives from a club with European ambitions, but the most likely scenario should be a return to England to a league he knows well, but that is also more demanding than any other.

Perhaps the most recent rich club in the Premier League, Newcastle, might convince him to return to the highest level as one of the stars of the team next season, in which will presumably become a very interesting squad.

Anyway, at 32 years-old he can still play for some time if he wishes to follow the steps of others like Cristiano Ronaldo, Thiago Silva or even myself.

Manchester City took advantage of favourable CL draw

Mancherst City are currently the 3.55/2 Champions League favourite on the Betfair Exchange and the club just confirmed why with a strong performance in Lisbon, thrashing Sporting 5-0 away from home.

Actually, Pep Guardiola's team profited from a favourable draw since Sporting hasn't much tradition in the competition or the resources to be a pain in the ass, easily beating them and almost closing the tie and booking his spot at quarter finals.

Real Madrid must attack PSG in return leg

In the other Tuesday night match, we had a big clash with PSG beating Real Madrid 1-0 with a late Kylian Mbappe winner in a match Madrid just tried to defend a goalless game.

On the other side, PSG tried to score goals and win the match, so I consider they were deserved winners despite not creating that many chances.

Now, Real Madrid will need to go out and play offensively in the second leg and I expect a great match at Santiago Bernabeu in a much more open game between two sides that want to be crowned Champions League winners.