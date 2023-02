Milan are on the way back in the Champions League

Title race won't be settled tonight

There a big Premier League game tonight when leaders Arsenal host second-placed Manchester City in what is, for many pundits, a title decider.

An Arsenal win could bring Mikel Arteta's team closer to becoming champions, of course. But with 15 more games still to play after tonight a lot can still happen before the end of the season.

There will be another 45 points up for grabs and, in such a competitive league, what is true today may no longer be true tomorrow.

So I see tonight's match as an important game but one that will not be decisive in defciding who are the next English champions.

Great to see Milan back in UCL last 16

I was lucky enough to be a European champion with Milan in 2003, but the team has been going through some difficulties in the last few years.

This is the first time for eight years that they have qualified for the Champions League round of 16.

Last night, they beat Tottenham 1-0 in the first leg, but Milan still have work to do in the second leg in England.

I don't know if they will qualify or not, but the team has been making good progress. It is still hard to imagine that they will reach the final though.

The club has a rich tradition in the Champions League, and has won European football's biggest club prize seven times (second only to Madrid), so I'm rooting for them to get back to where they were when I was at the club.

Defeat to Bayern makes Neymar exit likely

PSG lost 1-0 at home to Bayern Munich last night and the French club have put themselves in trouble in the Champions League.

Of course, with the players they have PSG are capable of beating anyone. But playing away from home in the second leg will make it more difficult.

If they go out in the last 16 that could hasten the discussion about the future of Neymar who has been embroiled in some controversy recently.

There is talk that he could leave the club and I believe that, if the team go out of the Champions League in the round of 16, his departure will become more likely.

There may be desire for renewal within the club and the Brazilian star could leave without achieving his goal of winning the Champions League again.

He continues to give as much as he can on the pitch and he will be focused on overturning Bayern's lead in Munich.

However, another disappointment in the Champions League could bring about the end of the relationship between him and the French club. The likelihood of him leaving at the end of this season would certainly increase.