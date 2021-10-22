Rivaldo Exclusive: Aguero can be key for Barcelona in El Clasico

Ahead of Sunday's Clasico, I must recognise that Real Madrid are in stronger form and will be better prepared than Barcelona for this huge match. This is still a difficult moment for 'Los Blaugrana' since their performances are well away from what the fans were used in the past, so Madrid go into the game with a theoretical advantage.

In El Clasico, however, players tend to raise their game and I don't believe Barcelona will simply surrender to their most ferocious rival in a totally full Camp Nou.

The team come in to this match after two consecutive home wins, in La Liga and the Champions League, and that will help them deal with the pressure as they prepare for Madrid.

Aguero can take centre stage

Sergio Aguero recently made his debut for Barcelona and fans will want to see him playing regularly. He arrives at a crucial moment for the team and, with the confidence raising throughout the squad, I think he can add a bit more quality up front.

The team have been suffering up front without a true attacking figurehead, so Aguero's experience and ability could be vital, starting immediately. He could make an immediate impact in El Clasico, scoring and creating goals.

Madrid are enjoying the better season but I can't help thinking that Barcelona need to prove they're still a vital force in front of their fans. I believe they can escape with a vital 1-0

win in this match.

Fonseca would be a good choice for Newcastle

Newcastle United are still struggling in the Premier League amid rumours that Paulo Fonseca could soon get the manager's job at St James' Park.

He seems to be a good manager with an attacking mentality and that could be a boost for the club to recruit better players in the next few months, since attractive football is always appealing for most of the top players.

At 48, Fonseca is a fairly young manager but the Portuguese has already coached FC Porto, Shakhtar or AS Roma, so he's managed demanding and ambitious clubs. That experience would be important in his mission to take the Magpies to a higher level in the near future.

Raphinha would benefit from move to Liverpool

Raphinha performed well on his debut for Brazil, but he was already shining in the Premier League with Leeds United and there are rumours of interest from Liverpool.

If he were to make the move, he may not be a regular starter, but I'm sure it would be a big step in his career since it would allow him to compete for titles and play in the Champions League which could be crucial for more call ups into the Brazilian national team.

He has the quality to player for a bigger club. He is playing excellent football and a player always wants more and stronger challenges, so he would benefit from a transfer.

Solskjaer must get the best out of his strong squad

It's not been a great start of season for Manchester United and their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer really needs to improve things quickly.

They have an incredible squad. With Cristiano's Ronaldo ambition and personality always demanding more from his teammates, things can still work, but the Norwegian coach must do a better job to find the right way to put together an effective team and mout a great campaign.