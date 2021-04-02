Rivaldo Exclusive: Aguero and Messi could forge great partnership at Barca

Sergio Aguero will leave Manchester City at the end of the season after 10 years at the club in where he became an idol of the fans and the best goal-scorer in City's history. The story of Aguero in England is a beautiful one as he confirmed all the qualities he'd previously shown at Atletico Madrid.

Aguero is 32-years-old and it's a nice moment for him to leave the club and embrace a new challenge in another strong European league since he continues on a good age to keep playing at the highest level.

He is a Citizens idol since he scored that magical goal in 2012 that sealed their first Premier League title, but his career at the club was fulfilled with many more goals and trophies during an extraordinary for the club and player.

Aguero would add quality and experience to Barca

Signing Aguero on a free transfer could be a coup for Barcleona. He has a good relationship with Lionel Messi and, with Barca missing Luis Suárez this season, Aguero would probably go straight into the starting 11. His arrival could also new club president Joan Laporta persuade Messi to stay at the club.

Apparently, Ronald Koeman disagrees with a potential move to sign Aguero because he is more focused on renewing Barça's squad by signing younger players it's his priority. But this would be a great opportunity to reinforce the attack without spending too much money.

Koeman should remember he only has one year left on his contract, so if he doesn't win titles between now and the end of next season, it's probably he won't have time to complete his project.

Memphis Depay and possibly Erling Haaland are said to be in conversations with the club. But those players will cost big fees, so Koeman should carefully weigh up the options before rejecting them, especially when we are talking about a player of Kun Aguero's quality.

Haaland is a huge talent with a bright future ahead of him, but his signing will mean a massive investment from the club and I'm not sure if Barcelona have that amount available at the moment since they are going through some financial problems.

Man City haven't given up on signing Messi

The press is reporting that City have given up on signing Messi for next season, but I always have my doubts about these types of stories. Generally, when a club dismisses speculation about a transfer target it actually means the opposite, with the club remaining interested and just making a strategical bluff.

I'm pleased to see Messi looking more relaxed on the pitch again and getting back to playing his best football. If he doesn't agree a new deal with Barca then he can negotiate with other clubs while he continues to do his best on the pitch and avoid making an official announcement about his future before the end of season.

FIFA and UEFA need consistency on VAR

As many of you know, I'm against VAR because the new tool hasn't solve all the old problems and there are many mistakes still occurring. But if almost all elite football is using VAR there's no sense in excluding it from European World Cup qualifiers.

Cristiano Ronaldo's disallowed goal this week was a perfect example and it cost Portugal two points in an important WC qualifying match. It would be terrible for the organizers to see a nation failing to book their place in Qatar thanks to such a mistake that could easily be corrected with VAR.

A simple chip on the ball would have solved the problem and, no matter if I'm against VAR, the important thing is that FIFA and UEFA use it for all qualifiers.