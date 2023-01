Casemiro "fully adapted" to the Premier League

Casemiro showed his ambition as a player by moving from a safety position at Real Madrid to embracing a tough challenge at a Manchester United team in a current title crisis.

But he needed a few weeks to adapt to Premier League and now he is the boss of the Man Utd midfield, helping his defence in becoming not so vulnerable and at the same time still having the guts to go forward and score some goals.

He is definitely a great player with tonnes of quality and personality and Man Utd team is clearly improving since his arrival. They are closing in on third place and dreaming about an eventual title fight that no one saw coming a few months ago.

Arsenal is doing great, but still a long way to go in the league

The Premier League is back and running after the World Cup and Arsenal is steady at the top of the table trying to claim a title for the first time since 2004.

The team is playing well under Mikel Arteta and Gabriel Jesus' absence isn't being as harmful as we might have expected at first with this young team remaining strong, and with a lot of will in each game.

Anyway, there are still about 20 matches to go in the season and a lot can still happen, especially when you have big rivals such as Manchester City or Manchester United.

Despite that, Arsenal has to be recognized for their excellent start of season that raises good reason for optimism into the second half of the season in their quest for a Premier League title that would certainly drive their fans crazy after so many years of frustration.

Cristiano deserves his "career recognition award" move to Saudi

Cristiano Ronaldo has finally signed with Al-Nassr from Saudi Arabia and it was interesting to hear that he has offers from all around the globe, including Brazilian clubs.

It would have been special to have Cristiano here, especially because most Brazilian people like the Portuguese player and all what he has achieved in football. I'm sure it could have been a huge attraction in the country if he had decided to move to Brazil.

Anyway, I think that his decision of moving to Saudi Arabia was a right call if we consider the contract value that in some way works as a recognition award for his amazing career.

Of course, he doesn't need that money, but it's always nice to be recognized for your efforts and this is like a kind of coronation of a great player that is now at the final steps of his beautiful career as a player.

To be paid like this at almost 38 years-old just underlines his importance in the world of football for many years.

Pele inspired me to be a better player

King Pele passed away this week and all that we can do now is remember is legacy as a player and person.

I always remember my goal from the middle of the pitch that even went in the Guinness book of records at that time with Mogi Mirim in 1993. That goal caught Corinthians eye and thanks to that I managed to move into one top Brazilian club.

I tried and scored a goal that Pelé tried in 1970 World Cup and that even gave bigger interest to my goal and helped me a lot in taking a few steps forward into a solid career, so, I can say that trying to replicate Pele's magic was crucial to my career.

In football, we tend to say that what players try Pele already tried before them and that is a perfect way to demonstrate how good he was as a football player.

My Career was built on replicating Pele

I also had the privilege and responsibility of playing with Brazili national team nº10 shirt that Pele took into a level as one of the heaviest shirts you can wear in the football history.

Managing to win a World Cup with the Pele's 10 on my back is something I will never ever forget. Personally, I had a good relationship with him, and we even participated in some publicity campaigns at São Paulo and Greece.

It was always a unique sensation to be side by side with him and I can only be thankful for having that opportunity and also chat with him a few times. He was a very humble person despite all the greatness he achieved on the pitch.