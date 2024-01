Go low on goals at Molineux at 21/20 2.05

Life gets no easier for Erik ten Hag, with Man Utd given a scare by Newport while Marcus Rashford's latest indiscretion has given him a headache he could do without.

He'll hope lightning can strike twice against Wolves though, as Rashford was dropped for being late for this fixture last season - and duly came off the bench to score the winner!

That made it three straight wins at Molineux for United, who have won six of the last seven league meetings, with five of those coming with clean sheets, and they're 13/82.63 to beat wolves again.

On current form though this will be a big ask for Man Utd, as they've won just two of their last eight league games, losing four of those in a dreadful run of form.

Away it's especially bad with just one point and one goal from their last four - with the fact they've not even been in the lead for a single minute of those showing how bad they've been.

And Wolves have been especially effective at home, winnng four of the last five and being unbeaten at Molineux in eight league outings after losing the opening two. So they look a decent price at 17/102.70 for the home win.

The draw at 5/23.50 will be a popular option while a low-scoring contest feels likely as there's never too many goals in this fixture - just one of the last eight has seen both teams to score and over 2.5 goals in it.

United don't exactly look solid so it's 11/82.38 on both teams not to score, but the Red Devils' away games have the fewest goals in them in the league so 21/202.05 on under 2.5 goals seem like a decent bet.

So we'll go for a low-scoring game, as as for the outcome I can't see Gary O'Neil's losing but just can't rule out the draw, so will back the double chance to be on the safe side.

Cunha & Casemiro worth backing

We always like a player props Bet Builder for the Premier League games, and on the Wolves side of things Matheus Cunha has to be at the centre of any of their attacking intent.

He's had a goal and assist in both of his last two home games, but it's the 15/82.88 on Cunha to have 2+ shots on target that we'll be backing.

Cunha leads the team in shots on target and has had multiple in two of his last three games - he had one at Old Trafford in the reverse fixture this season but from five efforts so he plenty of volume.

And if we're looking at backing players doing what they do best, the Casemiro in the fouls market is an absolute must.

The Brazilian returned from injury at Newport with a classic performance of four fouls and a yellow card in Man Utd's FA Cup victory.

It was his third straight game being booked and giving multiple fouls away, making it five games in seven where he's seen a card and multiple fouls in the same outing. That's consistency for you!

He's 9/52.80 for another card here but a better option for us is the 8/111.73 for Casemiro 2+ fouls - which has landed in six of the last nine.

