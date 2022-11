Every Arsenal away win so far 'to nil'

Wolves shut out in seven of 14

5/1 shot Bet Builder too

We've got a classic relegation struggler v title contender clash on Saturday night and I suspect most punters will be looking to side with the high-flying visitors.

Of course, they won't be for everyone but those considering Wolves' chances must really ask themselves what can be expected from this rudderless ship right now.

New boss not yet at helm

Julen Lopetegui has finally decided Molineux is for him but he won't arrive until Monday so Steve Davis remains in charge for this fixture.

Perhaps as a result of Diego Costa's suspension (which continues here) and Raul Jimenez's injury absence, the interim boss tried a more attacking approach against Brighton last week. He was 'rewarded' with his team scoring two goals for the first time this season but it was also a more open game than Molineux fans have come to expect and Wolves duly lost 3-2.

Repeat tactics against the Gunners would be asking for trouble. Adam Lallana caused all sorts of problems in behind the front men and it's not hard to envisage Martin Odegaard doing something similar here.

For the record, he's 7/5 to score or assist - something he's managed in five of 12 Premier League games this season.

There's a chance Jimenez returns for the hosts but he's looked a shadow of the player he was before his horrific head injury, suffered against the Gunners a couple of years ago.

Gunners flying high

For Arsenal, Bukayo Saka and Takehiro Tomiyasu are injury doubts but Kieran Tierney and last week's super sub Reiss Nelson are hardly poor replacements if they are required.

It's now 11 wins from 13 for the Premier League leaders. Their five dropped points have all come away from home but five wins from seven on the road is still highly impressive.

Those five victories have all come without conceding too with Arsenal having produced a more pragmatic approach on their travels.

At the Emirates they've been happy to play expansively, confident of outscoring opponents in a head-to-head.

However, newly-discovered defensive solidity has been a key component of their away form, as they showed when restricting Chelsea to few opportunities at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

Given Wolves' struggles, that immediately makes the win to nil appeal.

The hosts have failed to score in seven of their 14 matches so far.

Looking shorter term, they've picked up just four points from their last eight - the only win in that spell coming against fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest, who missed a penalty. Hence the change of manager.

As already highlighted, goals have been in short supply, while last season's defensive frugality has disappeared with 2+ goals conceded in seven of 14 too.

I'm not big on the theory that Wolves will suddenly be transformed because a new manager is coming in next week and from what we've seen across the first third of the season, it's obvious which is the classier side here so the win-to-nil bet gets the nod at 2.68/5.

Low goals value

An alternative angle is to go low on goals.

Under 2.5 has landed in 57% of Wolves' home games and the same percentage in Arsenal's away matches so I'm a little surprised to see that option offered at 2.1411/10.

Both teams to score 'no' is similarly looked a little overpriced at 2.01/1. That's occurred in a whopping 71% of Wolves home games and 71% of Arsenal's away ones.

Bet Builder options

Both of those are potential Bet Builder options, while in the props markets I like a couple of midfielders.

I've mentioned Granit Xhaka several times on these pages this season given he's been employed in a more attacking role.

He's hit 2+ shots in four of his last eight Premier League games and that bet is worth considering here.

I'm happy to put him in a double with the hosts' Ruben Neves (pictured), who has managed 2+ shots in four of his last five (scoring three times) and six of his last nine for club and country.

The Portuguese loves a shot from distance, while he's also on free kicks and penalties for Wolves.

The double pays around 6.05/1 which looks worth a small play.

