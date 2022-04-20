Will Liverpool Win the Quadruple? Reds shortest odds ever for fab four

Liverpool were backed in to their shortest price yet to complete an historic quadruple after they beat Manchester United 4-0 on Tuesday.

Liverpool are 7.413/2 to make history by winning all four competitions. At the start of the season they were 500/1 and 16 punters grabbed the bet at that price.

Their victory over United meant Jurgen Klopp's men returned to the top of the Premier League - ahead of Man City's match against Brighton tonight - and the Reds are 2.747/4 for the title.

City will regain their one point lead if they beat the Seagulls but Liverpool's momentum has convinced some bettors that they can achieve unprecedented success between now and the end of the season.

They have already won the League Cup and, as well as challenging for the Premier League, they are through to the FA Cup final and the last four in the Champions League.

There is no let up in the schedule for Liverpool. On Sunday, they play Merseyside rivals Everton in the Premier League before hosting Villarreal in their Champions League semi-final first leg on Wednesday.

Next United manager to ring changes

While Liverpool are on course to reach even greater heights than ever before under Klopp, United cannot wait for the end of one of their worst seasons in living memory.

After their latest humilation at Anfield, the Red Devils are sixth in the table, three points behind fourth placed Spurs who have a game in hand.

Odds of 17.016/1 on United finishing in the Champions League places shows how little faith bettors have in Ralf Rangnick's men.

They are said to be days from announcing the appointment of Erik ten Hag as their next permanent manager and a clear out of players looks likely this summer.

Wantaway United flops feature prominently in the transfer betting markets with Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba and others destined for the Old Trafford exit.

At the same time, United will look to bring in players and, following rumours that Erling Haaland to Man City is a done deal, United are 13/2 to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham in the next window.

But with United set to finish behind Spurs in the table you'd have to question whether the England captain would want to make the move.