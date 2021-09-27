Who will win the Premier League sack race? Nuno backed after derby defeat

Nuno Espirito Santo is 5.39/2 on the Exchange to be the first top flight manager to leave his job this season after Tottenham slumped to their third consecutive defeat in the league, looking particularly dreadful against arch-rivals Arsenal.

Brighton manager Graham Potter is the favourite to succeed Nuno as Spurs boss if Daniel Levy dismisses the Portuguese.

Nuno's reign has soured fast

Spurs were outclassed by the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium, going 3-0 down before half-time as Mikel Arteta's side ran rampant in the north London derby. The match ended 3-1.

A few weeks ago, after Arsenal's poor start, Arteta was among the favourites to lose his job but, after three wins on the trot, he's out to 6.86/1.

Daniel Farke 4.47/2 is the only manager at shorter odds than Nuno for the chop after Norwich lost all six of their matches so far.

Arsenal are 2.427/5 for a top six finish while Spurs are out to 2.89/5.

Potter favourite for next Spurs manager

Nuno got the Spurs job in the summer after rumoured approaches for Antonio Conte and other preferred candidates fell through. The Portuguese has been dubbed Spurs' "fifth choice" and looks likely to come in for that kind of stick until there's dramatic improvement from the team.

Spurs won their first three matches of the Premier League season but have since lost three and dropped to 11th. After yesterday's defeat, he said he got his team selection wrong - an honourable admission but one which could haunt him.

Fans on social media pointed out that Potter's Brighton are sixth. Potter was believed to be one of the manager's on Levy's radar in the summer but the club went with Nuno instead.

Kane fails to fire again

Everyone at Spurs will be concerned by the form of Harry Kane.

He looked out of sorts again and is still yet to score in the Premier League. Man City enjoyed an excellent result when they beat Chelsea on Saturday but Pep Guardiola continues to talk about their lack of a number nine striker.

With Kane looking distracted, it seems possible that his move to City could be resurrected. Then again, the England captain has started seasons slowly in the past and come roaring back into contention for the Golden Boot. Bettors aren't convinced he can repeat the trick and he's out to 22.021/1 to be the Premier League's top goalscorer.