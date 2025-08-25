Premier League Odds: Arsenal 2/1 for title after thrashing Leeds

Arsenal into 2/1 3.00 for title though Man City big drifters

Chelsea cut in various markets following big win over Hammers

West Ham slashed for relegation and Gyokeres shortens for Golden Boot

Matchday 2 Results

West Ham 1-5 Chelsea

Paqueta - Pedro, Neto, Fernandez, Caicedo, Chalobah

Man City 0-2 Tottenham

Johnson, Palhinha

Bournemouth 1-0 Wolves

Tavernier

Brentford 1-0 Aston Villa

Ouattara

Burnley 2-0 Sunderland

Cullen, Anthony

Arsenal 5-0 Leeds

Timber (2), Saka, Gyokeres (2)

Crystal Palace 1-1 Nottm Forest 1

Sarr - Hudson-Odoi

Everton 2-0 Brighton

Ndiaye, Garner

Fulham 1-1 Man United

Smith-Rowe - Muniz (og)

Newcastle v Liverpool (Monday, 20:00)

Latets Standings

# Teams P W D L GF GA PTS xGF xGA xGD EXP FCST 1 Arsenal 2 2 0 0 6 0 6 0 0 0 2 Tottenham 2 2 0 0 5 0 6 0 0 0 3 Chelsea 2 1 1 0 5 1 4 0 0 0 4 Nottm Forest 2 1 1 0 4 2 4 0 0 0 5 Liverpool 1 1 0 0 4 2 3 0 0 0 6 Man City 2 1 0 1 4 2 3 0 0 0 7 Sunderland 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 0 0 0 8 Everton 2 1 0 1 2 1 3 0 0 0 9 Bournemouth 2 1 0 1 3 4 3 0 0 0 10 Brentford 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 0 0 0 11 Burnley 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 0 0 0 12 Leeds 2 1 0 1 1 5 3 0 0 0 13 Fulham 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 0 0 0 14 Crystal Palace 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 0 0 0 15 Newcastle 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 16 Man Utd 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 0 0 0 17 Aston Villa 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 18 Brighton 2 0 1 1 1 3 1 0 0 0 19 Wolves 2 0 0 2 0 5 0 0 0 0 20 West Ham 2 0 0 2 1 8 0 0 0 0 Show more Show less Powered by

They were last week's big movers in the Winner market, this week they are the big drifters. We're talking about Manchester City of course who rarely looked like scoring in a 0-2 home defeat to Tottenham on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's men shortened to 3/14.00 after a dominant display in a 4-0 away win at Wolves last week, but after Saturday's defeat to Spurs they drifted out to 5/16.00 for the title before comng back in half a point to 9/25.50 on Sunday. The win for Tottenham has them second in the table on maximum points and they have shortened to 28/129.00 to be crowned champions at the end of the season.

Tottenham's north London rivals Arsenal lead the way in the table after they thrashed Leeds 5-0 on Saturday. The Gunners were 9/43.25 to lift the title prior to the match, and although a win was fully expected it was the manner of the performance that resulted in Mikel Arteta's men shortening to 2/13.00 following the impressive victory.

Chelsea recorded their first victory of the campaign with an impressive 5-1 win over West Ham on Friday night, a result that saw their odds shorten from 11/112.00 to 15/28.50 for the title. Manchester United drifted out to 33/134.00 following their 1-1 draw at Fulham, while Aston Villa can backed at 80/181.00 after they lost 1-0 at Brentford.

Title favourites Liverpool are in action on Monday night away at Newcastle. You can read a full preview of the game here.

Team Current Odds Pre-Season Odds Sportsbook High Sportsbook Low Liverpool 7/4 2.75 7/4 2.75 15/8 2.88 7/4 2.75 Arsenal 2/1 3.00 9/4 3.25 5/2 3.50 2/1 3.00 Man City 9/2 5.50 7/2 4.50 5/1 6.00 3/1 4.00 Chelsea 15/2 8.50 15/2 8.50 11/1 12.00 15/2 8.50 Man United 33/1 34.00 20/1 21.00 33/1 34.00 20/1 21.00 Tottenham 28/1 29.00 40/1 41.00 50/1 51.00 28/1 29.00 Newcastle 80/1 81.00 40/1 41.00 80/1 81.00 40/1 41.00 Aston Villa 80/1 81.00 66/1 67.00 100/1 101.00 66/1 67.00

*Please Note: Pre-Season, Sportsbook High and Sportsbook Low Odds date back to Friday 15 August, the day the new Premier League season commenced. Any fluctuation in odds prior to 15 August are not recorded.

Similar to the Winner market, it's Man City and Tottenham that have moved the most in the betting odds to record a Top 4 Finish this season.

City were as short as 1/71.14 following last week's win at Wolves, but they drifted to 1/41.25 after their home defeat to Tottenham. Spurs meanwhile have shortened from their pre-season odds of 5/16.00 to their current odds of 11/43.75 to finish in the top four.

Aston Villa are the market's biggest drifers so far, out from their pre-season odds of 4/15.00 to their current odds of 6/17.00.

Team Current Odds Pre-Season Odds Sportsbook High Sportsbook Low Liverpool 1/10 1.10 1/16 1.06 1/10 1.10 1/16 1.06 Arsenal 1/10 1.10 1/8 1.12 1/8 1.12 1/14 1.07 Man City 1/4 1.25 2/11 1.18 1/4 1.25 1/7 1.14 Chelsea 8/13 1.61 8/15 1.53 8/13 1.61 8/15 1.53 Man United 7/2 4.50 3/1 4.00 7/2 4.50 3/1 4.00 Tottenham 11/4 3.75 5/1 6.00 5/1 6.00 11/4 3.75 Newcastle 7/2 4.50 3/1 4.00 4/1 5.00 3/1 4.00 Aston Villa 6/1 7.00 4/1 5.00 6/1 7.00 4/1 5.00

*Please Note: Pre-Season, Sportsbook High and Sportsbook Low Odds date back to Friday 15 August, the day the new Premier League season commenced. Any fluctuation in odds prior to 15 August are not recorded.

Despite their impressive win over West Ham, Chelsea remain 1/51.20 to record a Top 6 Finish this season while Tottenham have shortened to 1/12.00 from their pre-season odds of 13/82.63.

Brighton have collected just one point this season, drawing at home to Fulham before losing 2-0 to Everton at the weekend. Despite this the Seagulls are 7/24.50 to finish in the top six this season, a point shorter than their pre-sason odds.

Team Current Odds Pre-Season Odds Sportsbook High Sportsbook Low Chelsea 1/5 1.20 1/9 1.11 1/5 1.20 1/9 1.11 Newcastle 11/10 2.11 10/11 1.91 11/10 2.11 10/11 1.91 Man United 11/10 2.11 4/5 1.80 11/10 2.11 4/5 1.80 Tottenham 1/1 2.00 13/8 2.63 13/8 2.63 1/1 2.00 Aston Villa 7/4 2.75 5/4 2.25 7/4 2.75 5/4 2.25 Brighton 7/2 4.50 9/2 5.50 9/2 5.50 7/2 4.50

*Please Note: Pre-Season, Sportsbook High and Sportsbook Low Odds date back to Friday 15 August, the day the new Premier League season commenced. Any fluctuation in odds prior to 15 August are not recorded.

We had to wait until October last season for the first win by any of the three newly-promoted teams. This season all three Premier League newcomers have recorded a victory by the second week of the season.

It suggests that the battle to avoid the drop will be far more competitive than in previous seasons and following their hammering (pardon the pun) on Friday night West Ham are by far the biggest movers in the Relegation market. Graham Potter's men were 5/16.00 for the drop before a ball was kicked, but following two defeats from two they're now just 7/42.75 to go down.

Wolves have shortened to 13/82.63 following their defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday, though Brentford drifted back out to 11/43.75 after their win over Villa.

And so to the new boys. Burnley recorded their first win of the season with a 2-0 victory over fellow promoted team Sunderland, and they are now 4/111.36 to be relegated, in from last week's odds of 2/91.22. Both Sunderland and Leeds have drifted slightly in the market - largely because of the poor form of West Ham and Wolves - and they can be backed at 8/131.61 and 9/43.25 respectively for the drop.

Team Current Odds Pre-Season Odds Sportsbook High Sportsbook Low Burnley 4/11 1.36 1/4 1.25 4/11 1.36 2/9 1.22 Sunderland 8/13 1.61 7/20 1.35 8/13 1.61 7/20 1.35 Leeds 9/4 3.25 11/10 2.11 9/4 3.25 11/10 2.11 Brentford 11/4 3.75 3/1 4.00 3/1 4.00 9/4 3.25 Wolves 13/8 2.63 3/1 4.00 3/1 4.00 13/8 2.63 West Ham 7/4 2.75 5/1 6.00 5/1 6.00 7/4 2.75

*Please Note: Pre-Season, Sportsbook High and Sportsbook Low Odds date back to Friday 15 August, the day the new Premier League season commenced. Any fluctuation in odds prior to 15 August are not recorded.

The main market mover in the Top Goalscorer betting following the weekend's action was Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres, who is now 6/17.00 from 10/111.00 following his brace against Leeds.

Surprisingly, Mo Salah has drifted out to 9/110.00 from 11/26.50 despite not kicking a ball since the opening night of the season, while Erling Haaland's blank on Saturday saw his odds drift by a tiny margin, out to 1/12.00.

Team Current Odds Pre-Season Odds Sportsbook High Sportsbook Low Haaland (2) 1/1 2.00 6/4 2.50 6/4 2.50 10/11 1.91 Salah (1) 9/1 10.00 13/2 7.50 9/1 10.00 11/2 6.50 Gyokeres (2) 6/1 7.00 6/1 7.00 10/1 11.00 6/1 7.00 Isak (0) 16/1 17.00 6/1 7.00 16/1 17.00 6/1 7.00 Ekitike (1) 14/1 15.00 17/1 18.00 17/1 18.00 14/1 15.00 Pedro (1) 14/1 15.00 14/1 15.00 25/1 26.00 14/1 15.00 Palmer (0) 25/1 26.00 14/1 15.00 25/1 26.00 14/1 15.00 Watkins (0) 25/1 26.00 25/1 26.00 25/1 26.00 25/1 26.00

*Please Note: Pre-Season, Sportsbook High and Sportsbook Low Odds date back to Friday 15 August, the day the new Premier League season commenced. Any fluctuation in odds prior to 15 August are not recorded.

