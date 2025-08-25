Premier League Odds: Arsenal 2/1 for title after thrashing Leeds
There were some big wins in Matchday 2 in the Premier League, some impressive performances and some surprise results, which means all the significant betting markets have had some important odds movements. Mike Norman returns with his weekly update...
-
Arsenal into 2/13.00 for title though Man City big drifters
-
Chelsea cut in various markets following big win over Hammers
-
West Ham slashed for relegation and Gyokeres shortens for Golden Boot
-
Matchday 2 Results
West Ham 1-5 Chelsea
Paqueta - Pedro, Neto, Fernandez, Caicedo, Chalobah
Man City 0-2 Tottenham
Johnson, Palhinha
Bournemouth 1-0 Wolves
Tavernier
Brentford 1-0 Aston Villa
Ouattara
Burnley 2-0 Sunderland
Cullen, Anthony
Arsenal 5-0 Leeds
Timber (2), Saka, Gyokeres (2)
Crystal Palace 1-1 Nottm Forest 1
Sarr - Hudson-Odoi
Everton 2-0 Brighton
Ndiaye, Garner
Fulham 1-1 Man United
Smith-Rowe - Muniz (og)
Newcastle v Liverpool (Monday, 20:00)
Latets Standings
|# Teams
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|PTS
|xGF
|xGA
|xGD
|EXP
|FCST
|1 Arsenal
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2 Tottenham
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|3 Chelsea
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4 Nottm Forest
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5 Liverpool
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6 Man City
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|7 Sunderland
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|8 Everton
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|9 Bournemouth
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|10 Brentford
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|11 Burnley
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|12 Leeds
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|13 Fulham
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|14 Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|15 Newcastle
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|16 Man Utd
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|17 Aston Villa
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|18 Brighton
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|19 Wolves
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20 West Ham
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
Premier League Winner
They were last week's big movers in the Winner market, this week they are the big drifters. We're talking about Manchester City of course who rarely looked like scoring in a 0-2 home defeat to Tottenham on Saturday.
Pep Guardiola's men shortened to 3/14.00 after a dominant display in a 4-0 away win at Wolves last week, but after Saturday's defeat to Spurs they drifted out to 5/16.00 for the title before comng back in half a point to 9/25.50 on Sunday. The win for Tottenham has them second in the table on maximum points and they have shortened to 28/129.00 to be crowned champions at the end of the season.
Tottenham's north London rivals Arsenal lead the way in the table after they thrashed Leeds 5-0 on Saturday. The Gunners were 9/43.25 to lift the title prior to the match, and although a win was fully expected it was the manner of the performance that resulted in Mikel Arteta's men shortening to 2/13.00 following the impressive victory.
Chelsea recorded their first victory of the campaign with an impressive 5-1 win over West Ham on Friday night, a result that saw their odds shorten from 11/112.00 to 15/28.50 for the title. Manchester United drifted out to 33/134.00 following their 1-1 draw at Fulham, while Aston Villa can backed at 80/181.00 after they lost 1-0 at Brentford.
Title favourites Liverpool are in action on Monday night away at Newcastle. You can read a full preview of the game here.
|Team
|Current Odds
|Pre-Season Odds
|Sportsbook High
|Sportsbook Low
|Liverpool
|7/42.75
|7/42.75
|15/82.88
|7/42.75
|Arsenal
|2/13.00
|9/43.25
|5/23.50
|2/13.00
|Man City
|9/25.50
|7/24.50
|5/16.00
|3/14.00
|Chelsea
|15/28.50
|15/28.50
|11/112.00
|15/28.50
|Man United
|33/134.00
|20/121.00
|33/134.00
|20/121.00
|Tottenham
|28/129.00
|40/141.00
|50/151.00
|28/129.00
|Newcastle
|80/181.00
|40/141.00
|80/181.00
|40/141.00
|Aston Villa
|80/181.00
|66/167.00
|100/1101.00
|66/167.00
*Please Note: Pre-Season, Sportsbook High and Sportsbook Low Odds date back to Friday 15 August, the day the new Premier League season commenced. Any fluctuation in odds prior to 15 August are not recorded.
Premier League Top 4 Finish
Similar to the Winner market, it's Man City and Tottenham that have moved the most in the betting odds to record a Top 4 Finish this season.
City were as short as 1/71.14 following last week's win at Wolves, but they drifted to 1/41.25 after their home defeat to Tottenham. Spurs meanwhile have shortened from their pre-season odds of 5/16.00 to their current odds of 11/43.75 to finish in the top four.
Aston Villa are the market's biggest drifers so far, out from their pre-season odds of 4/15.00 to their current odds of 6/17.00.
|Team
|Current Odds
|Pre-Season Odds
|Sportsbook High
|Sportsbook Low
|Liverpool
|1/101.10
|1/161.06
|1/101.10
|1/161.06
|Arsenal
|1/101.10
|1/81.12
|1/81.12
|1/141.07
|Man City
|1/41.25
|2/111.18
|1/41.25
|1/71.14
|Chelsea
|8/131.61
|8/151.53
|8/131.61
|8/151.53
|Man United
|7/24.50
|3/14.00
|7/24.50
|3/14.00
|Tottenham
|11/43.75
|5/16.00
|5/16.00
|11/43.75
|Newcastle
|7/24.50
|3/14.00
|4/15.00
|3/14.00
|Aston Villa
|6/17.00
|4/15.00
|6/17.00
|4/15.00
*Please Note: Pre-Season, Sportsbook High and Sportsbook Low Odds date back to Friday 15 August, the day the new Premier League season commenced. Any fluctuation in odds prior to 15 August are not recorded.
Premier League Top 6 Finish
Despite their impressive win over West Ham, Chelsea remain 1/51.20 to record a Top 6 Finish this season while Tottenham have shortened to 1/12.00 from their pre-season odds of 13/82.63.
Brighton have collected just one point this season, drawing at home to Fulham before losing 2-0 to Everton at the weekend. Despite this the Seagulls are 7/24.50 to finish in the top six this season, a point shorter than their pre-sason odds.
|Team
|Current Odds
|Pre-Season Odds
|Sportsbook High
|Sportsbook Low
|Chelsea
|1/51.20
|1/91.11
|1/51.20
|1/91.11
|Newcastle
|11/102.11
|10/111.91
|11/102.11
|10/111.91
|Man United
|11/102.11
|4/51.80
|11/102.11
|4/51.80
|Tottenham
|1/12.00
|13/82.63
|13/82.63
|1/12.00
|Aston Villa
|7/42.75
|5/42.25
|7/42.75
|5/42.25
|Brighton
|7/24.50
|9/25.50
|9/25.50
|7/24.50
*Please Note: Pre-Season, Sportsbook High and Sportsbook Low Odds date back to Friday 15 August, the day the new Premier League season commenced. Any fluctuation in odds prior to 15 August are not recorded.
Premier League Relegation
We had to wait until October last season for the first win by any of the three newly-promoted teams. This season all three Premier League newcomers have recorded a victory by the second week of the season.
It suggests that the battle to avoid the drop will be far more competitive than in previous seasons and following their hammering (pardon the pun) on Friday night West Ham are by far the biggest movers in the Relegation market. Graham Potter's men were 5/16.00 for the drop before a ball was kicked, but following two defeats from two they're now just 7/42.75 to go down.
Wolves have shortened to 13/82.63 following their defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday, though Brentford drifted back out to 11/43.75 after their win over Villa.
And so to the new boys. Burnley recorded their first win of the season with a 2-0 victory over fellow promoted team Sunderland, and they are now 4/111.36 to be relegated, in from last week's odds of 2/91.22. Both Sunderland and Leeds have drifted slightly in the market - largely because of the poor form of West Ham and Wolves - and they can be backed at 8/131.61 and 9/43.25 respectively for the drop.
|Team
|Current Odds
|Pre-Season Odds
|Sportsbook High
|Sportsbook Low
|Burnley
|4/111.36
|1/41.25
|4/111.36
|2/91.22
|Sunderland
|8/131.61
|7/201.35
|8/131.61
|7/201.35
|Leeds
|9/43.25
|11/102.11
|9/43.25
|11/102.11
|Brentford
|11/43.75
|3/14.00
|3/14.00
|9/43.25
|Wolves
|13/82.63
|3/14.00
|3/14.00
|13/82.63
|West Ham
|7/42.75
|5/16.00
|5/16.00
|7/42.75
*Please Note: Pre-Season, Sportsbook High and Sportsbook Low Odds date back to Friday 15 August, the day the new Premier League season commenced. Any fluctuation in odds prior to 15 August are not recorded.
Premier League Top Goalscorer
The main market mover in the Top Goalscorer betting following the weekend's action was Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres, who is now 6/17.00 from 10/111.00 following his brace against Leeds.
Surprisingly, Mo Salah has drifted out to 9/110.00 from 11/26.50 despite not kicking a ball since the opening night of the season, while Erling Haaland's blank on Saturday saw his odds drift by a tiny margin, out to 1/12.00.
|Team
|Current Odds
|Pre-Season Odds
|Sportsbook High
|Sportsbook Low
|Haaland (2)
|1/12.00
|6/42.50
|6/42.50
|10/111.91
|Salah (1)
|9/110.00
|13/27.50
|9/110.00
|11/26.50
|Gyokeres (2)
|6/17.00
|6/17.00
|10/111.00
|6/17.00
|Isak (0)
|16/117.00
|6/17.00
|16/117.00
|6/17.00
|Ekitike (1)
|14/115.00
|17/118.00
|17/118.00
|14/115.00
|Pedro (1)
|14/115.00
|14/115.00
|25/126.00
|14/115.00
|Palmer (0)
|25/126.00
|14/115.00
|25/126.00
|14/115.00
|Watkins (0)
|25/126.00
|25/126.00
|25/126.00
|25/126.00
*Please Note: Pre-Season, Sportsbook High and Sportsbook Low Odds date back to Friday 15 August, the day the new Premier League season commenced. Any fluctuation in odds prior to 15 August are not recorded.
Now read more Football tips and previews here.
