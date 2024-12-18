Marcus Rashford Transfer: PSG favourites to sign Man Utd man

PSG favs to sign Man Utd forward in January at 7/2 4.50

Could Arsenal boost their attack with Rash at 8/1 9.00 ?

Barcelona and Chelsea 11/1 12.00 with Newcastle 20/1 21.00

Paris Saint-Germain are the 7/24.50 favourites to sign Marcus Rashford if the Manchester United forward moves in the January transfer window.

Rashford upped the ante about his future yesterday by saying he was "ready for a new challenge" after new United boss Ruben Amorim left the forward out of the squad for last Sunday's Manchester derby.

The Portuguese muddied the waters regarding Rashford's future when he said on Wednesday:

"This kind of club needs big talent and he's a big talent, so he just needs to perform at the highest level and that is my focus. I just want to help Marcus."

The inference is that Amorim only wants Rashford if he reaches a higher level of performance than he has shown so far this season.

If Rashford does leave in the January transfer window, that could free up funds for Amorim to sign a striker, with Viktor Gyokeres, who plays for Amorim's former-club Sporting Lisbon. United are 4/15.00 to get the Swede.

Who will Rashford join in January?

PSG have previously been linked with a move for Rashford and swapping Manchester for the French capital could suit the 27-year-old.

It would not, at this stage of his career, amount to a step down and scoring goals in Ligue 1 and playing in the Champions League under Luis Enrique could help Rashford fulfill his talent.

It is to be hoped that he doesn't follow Ivan Toney's example and opt to spend his peak years raking in the cash while playing in empty stadiums for a Saudi Arabian club. That move is 6/17.00.

Rashford has spent his entire career at United but would he be prepared to play for one of their Premier League rivals?

Arsenal's bid to win the Premier League this season may come down to whether or not they can recruit a bona fide goalscorer in January. They are 8/19.00 to sign Rashford but, with seven goals in 24 appearances this term, is he what they are looking for?

Barcelona 11/112.00 could be an exciting challenge for Rashford, while joining the massed ranks of Chelsea's 11/112.00 squad will not appeal to him if he is looking to start regularly.

Newcastle is an intriguing possibility at 20/121.00. They are not direct rivals to United but they do have the money to sign Rashford and, if he can find form playing for Eddie Howe, he would strengthen their attack and potentially play himself back into England contention.

Tottenham are also 20/121.00 to sign Rashford but they arguably have enough hit and miss forwards already. Spurs host United in tomorrow night's EFL Cup quarter-final and it will be intriguing to see if Rashford is part of Amorim's squad.