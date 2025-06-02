Next Tottenham Manager: Thomas Frank 4/5 amid Ange sack speculation

Ange out this week? Levy could be ready to call time on Aussie's reign

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is favourite to get the Spurs job

Fulham's Silva and Palace's Glasner could also be candidates

Thomas Frank is the odds-on favourite to become Tottenham's next head coach following rumours that the club will sack Ange Postecoglou this week.

The Brentford manager is 4/51.80 to move to the north London club.

Less than a fortnight after Postecoglou steered Spurs to their first major trophy for 17 years, speculation is mounting that Daniel Levy is ready to pull the trigger on the Aussie's reign.

Spurs finished 17th in the Premier League and Postecoglou has been under pressure for months, with sack rumours swirling around the north London club. Before the Europa League final, it was reported that Levy had decided to dispense with Postecoglou regardless of the outcome of the match.

Tottenham qualified for the Champions League by winning the Europa League and have a big season ahead of them in 2025/26. Levy will want the club to challenging for a top six finish in the Premier League and may not trust Postecoglou with the task.

Ange Postecoglou's #THFC future is in doubt...



Brentford boss Thomas Frank is the odds-on favourite to replace him 💼 -- Betfair (@Betfair) June 2, 2025

Frank has impressed since taking over at Brentford in 2018 and has been consistently linked with other Premier League clubs.

The Bees finished seven places above Spurs this season in 10th but, the lure of a bigger transfer budget, Tottenham's history and participation in next term's Champions League, may be difficult for the Dane to resist.

Silva and Glasner candidates for Tottenham manager job

If they cannot get Frank, then another west London Premier League manager, Marco Silva, is 4/15.00. The Portuguese has established Fulham as a mid-table force and has never hidden his ambition to manage at the highest level.

It does look like Tottenham's next manager will come from a London rival with Crystal Palace's Oliver Glasner 9/110.00 next in the Betfair Sportsbook market.

His stock is high after The Eagles won the FA Cup - their first ever major trophy - and his combination of a calm demeanour and stylish football could be attractive to Tottenham.

Frank, Silva and Glasner all manage teams that performed better in the Premier League than Spurs this season. However, with an excellent stadium and ambitious ownership, Spurs' potential is enormous and managers are often drawn to the challenge.

Will Spurs look to Xavi or Inzaghi?

If the club look beyond the Premier League then ex-Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez 12/113.00 and Simone Inzaghi 12/113.00 are the leading contenders.

The latter is still reeling from his Inter side's 5-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in Saturday's Champions League final but he is still one of Europe's top coaches and, at just 49, may want to test himself in England.

Inter want Inzaghi to stay, and must now prepare for the Club World Cup, but the Italian could decide he has taken the team as far as they can go.