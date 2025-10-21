Premier League Sack Race Latest: Pereira 3/1 favourite as betting begins on fourth manager change

Who will be the fourth Premier League manager to leave?

Wolves' Pereira 3/1 4.00 with Amorim and Silva 5/1 6.00

Pressure on Pereira to improve Wolves results

Vitor Pereira is the 3/14.00 favourite in the Betfair Sportsbook's newly-reopened next Premier League manager to leave market.

The Portuguese's Wolverhampton Wanderers are bottom of the table with two points from eight matches. They lost 2-0 at Sunderland last weekend and are 2/51.40 - the shorest price of any team - to be relegated.

The west Midlands club are at home to Burnley on Saturday which already has the look of a relegation six-pointer.

Pereira recently signed a new contract at Wolves, and impressed when steering them to safety in the second half of last season. However the club sold 15-goal attacker Matheus Cunha in the off-season and have failed to adequately replace him. Results must improve or Wolves will soon be adrift from their relegation rivals.

Silva and Amorim 5/1 in next manager to leave betting

Two more Portuguese managers come next in the market. Manchester United's Ruben Amorim finally achieve consecutive league wins at the weekend when his side beat Liverpool 2-1 at Anfield.

United's head of football operations Jim Ratcliffe recently said Amorim needed three years at Old Trafford but he is still joint second favourite at 5/16.00 to be the next Premier League manager to leave.

Marco Silva is the same price. The Fulham boss was linked with the vacancy at Nottingham Forest before they decided they wanted to appoint Sean Dyche.

Under Silva, the Cottagers have become established as a mid-table force in the top-flight but they have slipped to 15th and there are rumblings about whether he will sign a new contract at the club.

Nuno 15/2 after Hammers stung by Bees

Finally, another Portuguese boss is worth noting in this market. Nuno Espirito Santo has already been sacked by Forest this season. Could he get axed twice in 2025/26? The West Ham boss is 15/28.50 to go next after losing his first home game 2-0 to Brentford last night.

Leeds' Daniel Farke is the same price after last weekend's defeat to Burnley left them 16th in the table. The Yorkshire club host the Hammers on Saturday.

