Next Premier League Manager to Leave: Saints' Martin 5/4 and Hammers' Lopetegui 11/8

Southampton's Russell Martin favourite to leave next

Lopetegui and Glasner under pressure as their teams struggle

Wolves off the mark but don't rule out O'Neil exit

Southampton's Russell Martin is the 5/42.25 favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave at the start of a potentially perilous fortnight for under pressure bosses.

The international break is often an opportunity for the owners of struggling clubs to take stock and make change. After Saints, who are bottom of the Premier League, lost to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, Martin claimed he was not concerned about his future.

With nine defeats in 11 games, however, it would be no surprise if Southampton were lining up a replacement. Martin has credit in the bank after getting Saints promoted at the first time of asking but the manager who gets a team up is not necessarily the right person to try to keep them there.

If not Martin then who is the manager to back to leave next?

West Ham's Lopetegui is 11/8 to leave next

West Ham's Julen Lopetegui is 11/82.38 with his team sitting 14th in the Premier League. The Spaniard has been the breath of fresh air that the club hoped he would be when he replaced David Moyes in the summer.

The Hammers drew 0-0 at home to Everton on Saturday, drawing another blank after their 3-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest in the previous round. The board previously said that Lopetegui would not come under pressure this side of Christmas but that can change quickly.

Every time they look like they are moving in the right direction - as they did when beating Manchester United a fortnight ago - West Ham stutter again in their next fixture. Lopetegui has a history of making sudden departures, as witnessed when he left Wolves on the eve of last season and his departure as Spain boss just before the 2018 World Cup.

Glasner and O'Neil 11/2

Crystal Palace remain in the relegation zone after they were outclassed in a 2-0 defeat by Fulham on Saturday.

Eagles fans thought they had made an excellent appointment last season when they enjoyed a brilliant end to the campaign after Oliver Glasner replaced Roy Hodgson as manager.

But Palace have gone backwards this term. Like West Ham, they have shown no consistency, beating Tottenham two weeks ago then drawing with Wolves and losing to Fulham.

Glasner is 11/26.50 to be the next Premier League manager to leave.

Wolves Gary O'Neil is the same price and his side remain in trouble, sitting 19th in the table after registering their first win of the season against Southampton. He will hoping that victory was the start of betting things for Wolves.