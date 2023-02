Two goal second half takes City to big win

Arsenal now out to 3.0 2/1 in title betting

City are odds-on for another Premier League title

Manchester City are the 1.635/8 title favourites on the Betfair Exchange after striking a decisive blow in the title battle at Arsenal tonight.

Goals from Kevin de Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland took the champions to a 3-1 defeat of long-time leaders Arsenal to seize a major advantage in the title race.

An Arsenal win would have taken them six points clear with a game in hand and they went into the game unbeaten at home.

But despite scoring a late first half penalty to go into the break level, the home side were unable to hold back the City tide in the final 45 minutes.

City top on goal difference and odds-on

The champions have now moved to the top of the table on goal difference with the win at the Emirates.

Exchange bettors have moved decisively to City, making them clear favourites with the Gunners out to 3.02/1 having been as short as 1.564/7.

It is now four games without a win for Arsenal, a run that began with FA Cup defeat to City, having only lost three competitive fixtures in the season up to then.

The Gunners do still have a game in hand but punters and fans will be watching them closely in Saturday's early kick-off against Aston Villa, now led by former Arsenal manager Unai Emery,