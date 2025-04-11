Mo Salah: Egyptian King's extended reign is bad news for Liverpool's rivals

Salah signs new two-year deal

Records await the explosive winger

Egyptian Prince pivotal to Slot's plans

This morning's confirmation that Mo Salah has signed a new two-year contract has prompted many experts to ask, is he Liverpool's greatest Premier League player? And is he the Premier League's greatest ever striker?

For what it's worth we're sitting firmly on the fence for both of these fun debates. It simply won't do to relegate Steven Gerrard to second spot in the first instance, and the same goes for Alan Shearer in the second.

Yet how can Salah not be placed right up there alongside both given his astonishing and explosive exploits at Anfield?

Perhaps though, as we remove some splinters from our rear, we should consider a more pertinent question, one that came straight to mind as soon as the news was revealed.

What does Salah staying mean for Arne Slot's Liverpool?

We know what the 32-year-old has meant to the Reds this term. It's been very clear on a weekly basis as Salah has tore into the top-flight with barely concealed relish.

No player across Europe's big five leagues comes close to matching his 44 goal involvements in 2024/25. It's the same figure as the record set by Erling Haaland two years ago and Salah has seven games left to beat it.

That quest begins at home to West Ham this weekend. He has accrued 56 SOT in the league to this point.

Add in his EFL Cup and Champions League contributions this season incidentally and it adds up to 54 goal involvements. That's just plain silly.

It's a remarkable haul that has rocketed Liverpool to the brink of a second Premier League title, one they have comfortably secured if truth be told, and so much of that has been down to their generational superstar.

He has scored 37.5% of their league goals, nine of which have been match-winners. Take just a few of them away and see how the top of the table shapes up then.

All told, Salah has either scored or assisted for Liverpool every 71 minutes going all the way back to August.

It is a phenomenal campaign that has naturally put him in the running to win the next Ballon d'Or. Those odds would be significantly shorter if the voting panel weren't obsessed with Champions League success.



Regardless, today's announcement will be celebrated by Reds far and wide, who will be grateful for another two years of witnessing their beloved genius in action.

Since signing for the club in the summer of 2017, Salah has scored 243 goals and created 109 assists in 394 appearances. He boasts a formidable record against the biggest clubs and in the biggest matches - bagging 16 in 17 versus Manchester United and 13 in 22 against Manchester City - and furthermore has claimed the Golden Boot on three occasions.

He may not ultimately top Shearer for goals scored in the English top-flight but, on signing today, the Egyptian king has a shot at breaking the Premier League record for goal involvements. Another 54 is well within his range across two and a bit seasons.

Yet for all these stupendous feats there are still some who are concerned about his age, anticipating a drop-off in levels in the short to medium term.

But one of Salah's most under-rated qualities is his durability, making 44+ appearances in each of his eight seasons on Merseyside.

There is plenty more magic left in his boots and ample energy to make it manifest. Today is a bad day for the rest of the Premier League.