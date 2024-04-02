West Ham v Tottenham: Hosts can land a Hammer blow

Spurs on track for UCL, but away form is poor

Paqueta a walking yellow card in recent games

West Ham v Tottenham

Tuesday 02 April, 20:15

Live on TNT Sports 1

Moyes must recover quickly from Newcastle nightmare

If your managerial brand is being able to set up a team to be well-organised and defensively solid, it's probably not a good look to throw away a 3-1 lead in a 4-3 defeat.

West Ham had been regularly making inroads against a tired and injury-hit Newcastle, but the decision of Hammers boss David Moyes to take off Michail Antonio and play in a more reactive style proved costly. Yes, West Ham had a ridiculous penalty given against them, but this was a collapse that let a rival for European qualification off the hook.

It was yet another dismal display from Kalvin Phillips, and his frustration was clear to see when he gave the finger to angry fans as he got on the team bus. His place in the England squad for the Euros is under the most extreme threat, and his lack of rhythm and match sharpness is clear for all to see.

It is an Icarus-like tale of ambition - you can understand why he chose to chase trophies at Manchester City, but it may well have killed his career as a top-level player.

The confusion around Moyes continues, and it seems increasingly likely that this will be his final season as West Ham boss. Considering the Glaswegian all too often employs the handbrake, it's jarring that his team has the worst defensive record in the Premier League's top 14.

The East London side have leaked 54 goals in 30 games. Even last season, when they struggled against relegation for most of the campaign, they only conceded 55 goals in 38 matches.

West Ham's home form isn't too encouraging either, with just one win in the last six league games at the London Stadium. But even in that barren run there have been glimpses of quality - they could and maybe should have beaten Aston Villa recently, and Jarrod Bowen's hat-trick saw them sweep aside Brentford.

Goalkeeper Alphonse Areola is a doubt after coming off at half-time at Newcastle. Mexican midfielder Edson Alvarez is still suspended, and his influence was missed during the collapse at St.James's Park.

Postecoglou keeping Spurs on track

Under the pressure of trying to hold off Manchester United in what is now likely a race for the top five rather than the top four, Tottenham are finding ways to win, but I'm sure Ange Postecoglou would like his team to do it in a less stressful way.

In their last four home games, the Lilywhites have come from behind to take all three points, and at the weekend they recovered from conceding an early goal to beat Luton 2-1.

It helps when you have lots of attacking options. Spurs have six different players who have scored four league goals or more, and four different players who have racked up at least seven Premier League assists this term. Whether it's Timo Werner, Brennan Johnson, James Maddison or Dejan Kulusevski, there is plenty of attacking support for the likes of Richarlison and Heung-Min Son.

And yet Tottenham's away form is nowhere near as consistent as that which they have managed to produce on home soil. The North London side have won just two of their last eight on the road, and they have only managed two clean sheets in that sequence. In their last away game they produced an atrocious performance in a 3-0 hammering at Fulham.

The return of speedy centre-back Micky van de Ven is a boost, but Ryan Sessegnon and Manor Solomon are still injured. Brennan Johnson was outstanding against Luton as a half-time sub, and could start here.

Spurs too short to take the win

I expect the atmosphere to be electric on Tuesday night. West Ham fans despise Tottenham, and the anger about the Newcastle debacle should galvanise the Hammers squad. West Ham played pretty well against Villa in their last home game, and in December they came from behind to beat Spurs in North London.

We can back West Ham +0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap at 2.111/10, which gives us a full pay-out at odds-against if the hosts win, and a half-win if the game is drawn.

Spurs just can't be trusted on the road, and I believe players like Lucas Paqueta, Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus can cause them plenty of problems. It's worth noting that West Ham have only lost two of their last 13 home matches in the top division.

Back West Ham +0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap at 2.111/10 Bet here

I'll also back Lucas Paqueta to be carded at 2.829/5. I know that's a short price in that market, but this is exactly the kind of game that brings out his competitive streak, and he has been particularly hot-headed recently.

The Brazilian international has been cautioned in four of his last seven games for club and country, and he has picked up 11 yellow cards over the course of the season.

Back Lucas Paqueta to be carded at 2.829/5 Bet now

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now