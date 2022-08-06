</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Premier League Big Match Focus: City's stars to hit the ground running
Tom Victor
06 August 2022
4 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-v-manchester-predictions-betting-tips-citys-stars-to-hit-the-ground-running-020822-1015.html", "datePublished": "2022-08-06T15:45:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-08-06T14:05:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/kalvin-phillips.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "In the first Big Match Focus of the 2022-23 campaign, Tom Victor previews Manchester City's trip to West Ham United... As they look to begin the defence of their Premier League title, Manchester City will travel to the scene of their final away game of the 2021-22 campaign. West Ham United gave Pep Guardiola's team a fright that day, going 2-0 up through a first-half double from Jarrod Bowen. However, the visitors fought back to draw level, and could even have won at the London Stadium were it not for Łukasz Fabiański's save from a Riyad Mahrez penalty. By the time the two teams kick off on Sunday afternoon, City and West Ham will know all of the other results from the opening weekend. The game in east London is intriguing enough on its own, though, after a summer of change for both clubs. The stats Manchester City might have left it until the final day of last season to wrap up the title, but they and Liverpool were streets ahead of the chasing pack. West Ham finished 37 points adrift of the champions, finishing seventh and earning a spot in the Europa Conference League. It's not the best of omens for David Moyes' side, and that's before we get onto the recent history of this fixture. West Ham and Manchester City have faced off on the opening day three times in the top-flight, and the aggregate score is 11-0 to City. The last of those, in 2019, saw now-departed City forward Raheem Sterling hit a hat-trick in a 5-0 away win. [matchPredictionsHeadToHead url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/west-ham-united-vs-manchester-city/954105/"] The Hammers haven't been brilliant starters of late, with last season's 4-2 victory at Newcastle the exception rather than the rule. Challenging fixtures haven't helped, with a number of the 'big six' putting the London side to the sword, but they suffered five straight opening-day losses against Chelsea (2016), Manchester United (2017), Liverpool (2018), Manchester City (2019) and Newcastle (2020) before last year's triumph, scoring just once across those five defeats. City's last six opening-day games have brought three wins and three defeats, so the hosts may feel they have a sniff. However, you have to go back to 2017 to find their last win against a reigning champion, with Marko Arnautović scoring the only goal of the game against Chelsea to give Moyes his first win of his first stint as manager. The transfers All eyes will be on Erling Haaland ahead of his Premier League debut on Sunday. The 22-year-old wasn't at his best during the Community Shield defeat against Liverpool, but arrives with a big reputation after his £50m move from Borussia Dortmund and could be the third Norwegian - after Tore Andre Flo at Chelsea and Adama Diomande at Hull City - to score a Premier League debut goal on the opening day of the season. Haaland is one of three new signings for City, along with England midfielder Kalvin Phillips and backup goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, though it may feel like four, with Julian Álvarez joining up with the squad after finishing last season on loan at River Plate. There have been some exits, too, with Sterling joining Chelsea while Arsenal forked out £75m combined on Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko. Fernandinho has also moved on after nine years in Manchester, with one of his final goals coming in the home victory over these opponents last season. As for West Ham, £30m defender Nayef Aguerd will miss the game due to an injury sustained in pre-season. This may provide an opportunity for Angelo Ogbonna, who is back in contention after missing most of last season with an ACL problem, with Kurt Zouma, Craig Dawson and Issa Diop also battling for a starting spot. Fabiański will be battling it out with Alphonse Areola for a start in goal after the World Cup winner made his loan move permanent. Two more new signings could also feature for the hosts, with Flynn Downes joining from Swansea City and Gianluca Scamacca arriving from Sassuolo for £33m. Prediction [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/west-ham-united-vs-manchester-city/954105/"] West Ham will be pleased with their results against Manchester City last season, knocking Pep Guardiola's side out of the League Cup on penalties before earning a point at home in the league and only losing narrowly at the Etihad Stadium. You have to go back to 2014 for their last home league win in this fixture, though, with Morgan Amalfitano and Diafra Sakho on target in a 2-1 victory. The home support will be out in force for the first London Stadium game of the new season, and the hosts' new signings will want to make an instant impact. It might not be enough, though, and Manchester City should have a slight edge as they look to begin the season with a win here after doing the same back in 2019. West Ham United vs Manchester City
Sun 7 Aug, 16:30
Manchester City will hope new signings including Kalvin Phillips can make an impact In the first Big Match Focus of the 2022-23 campaign, Tom Victor previews Manchester City's trip to West Ham United...

"West Ham and Manchester City have faced off on the opening day three times in the top-flight, and the aggregate score is 11-0 to City."

As they look to begin the defence of their Premier League title, Manchester City will travel to the scene of their final away game of the 2021-22 campaign.

West Ham United gave Pep Guardiola's team a fright that day, going 2-0 up through a first-half double from Jarrod Bowen. However, the visitors fought back to draw level, and could even have won at the London Stadium were it not for Łukasz Fabiański's save from a Riyad Mahrez penalty.</p><p>By the time the two teams kick off on Sunday afternoon, City and West Ham will know all of the other results from the opening weekend. The game in east London is <strong>intriguing </strong>enough on its own, though, after a summer of change for both clubs.</p><h2>The stats</h2><p></p><p>Manchester City might have left it until the final day of last season to wrap up the title, but they and Liverpool were <strong>streets ahead</strong> of the chasing pack. West Ham finished 37 points adrift of the champions, finishing seventh and earning a spot in the Europa Conference League.</p><p>It's not the best of <strong>omens </strong>for David Moyes' side, and that's before we get onto the <strong>recent history</strong> of this fixture.</p><blockquote> <p><strong>West Ham and Manchester City have faced off on the opening day three times in the top-flight, and the aggregate score is 11-0 to City.</strong></p> </blockquote><p>The last of those, in 2019, saw now-departed City forward <strong>Raheem Sterling </strong>hit a hat-trick in a 5-0 away win.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions__head_to_head"> <h3>Head to Head History</h3> <div class="comparison_chart"> <div class="comparison_chart__label">3</div> <div style="background-color: #46a6e4;" class="comparison_chart__bar"> <span style="background-color: #7f2335; width: 13.636363636364%; "></span> </div> <div class="comparison_chart__label">19</div> </div> <h4>Wins</h4> <div class="comparison_chart"> <div class="comparison_chart__label">6</div> <div style="background-color: #46a6e4;" class="comparison_chart__bar"> <span style="background-color: #7f2335; width:50%;"></span> </div> <div class="comparison_chart__label">6</div> </div> <h4>Draws</h4> <div class="comparison_chart"> <div class="comparison_chart__label">18</div> <div style="background-color: #46a6e4;" class="comparison_chart__bar"> <span style="background-color: #7f2335; width: 23.376623376623%; "></span> </div> <div class="comparison_chart__label">59</div> </div> <h4>Goals</h4> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>West Ham United vs Manchester City</strong> Sunday 07 August, 16:30</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/west-ham-united-vs-manchester-city/954105/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>The Hammers haven't been<strong> brilliant starters</strong> of late, with last season's 4-2 victory at Newcastle the exception rather than the rule. Challenging fixtures haven't helped, with a number of the 'big six' putting the London side to the sword, but they suffered <strong>five straight opening-day losses </strong>against Chelsea (2016), Manchester United (2017), Liverpool (2018), Manchester City (2019) and Newcastle (2020) before last year's triumph, scoring just once across those five defeats.</p><p>City's last six opening-day games have brought three wins and three defeats, so the hosts may feel they have a sniff. However, you have to go back to 2017 to find their last win against a reigning champion, with <strong>Marko Arnautović</strong> scoring the only goal of the game against Chelsea to give Moyes his first win of his first stint as manager.</p><p><img alt="fabianski-west-ham.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/fabianski-west-ham.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><h2>The transfers</h2><p></p><p>All eyes will be on <strong>Erling Haaland</strong> ahead of his Premier League debut on Sunday. The 22-year-old wasn't at his best during the Community Shield defeat against Liverpool, but arrives with a <strong>big reputation </strong>after his £50m move from Borussia Dortmund and could be the third Norwegian - after Tore Andre Flo at Chelsea and Adama Diomande at Hull City - to score a Premier League debut goal on the opening day of the season.</p><p>Haaland is one of three new signings for City, along with England midfielder <strong>Kalvin Phillips </strong>and backup goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, though it may feel like four, with<strong> Julian Álvarez </strong>joining up with the squad after finishing last season on loan at River Plate. There have been some exits, too, with Sterling joining Chelsea while Arsenal forked out £75m combined on Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko. <strong>Fernandinho </strong>has also moved on after nine years in Manchester, with one of his final goals coming in the home victory over these opponents last season.</p><p>As for West Ham, £30m defender <strong>Nayef Aguerd</strong> will miss the game due to an injury sustained in pre-season. This may provide an opportunity for Angelo Ogbonna, who is back in contention after missing most of last season with an ACL problem, with Kurt Zouma, Craig Dawson and Issa Diop also battling for a starting spot.</p><p>Fabiański will be battling it out with Alphonse Areola for a start in goal after the World Cup winner made his loan move permanent. Two more new signings could also feature for the hosts, with Flynn Downes joining from Swansea City and <strong>Gianluca Scamacca</strong> arriving from Sassuolo for £33m.</p><h2>Prediction</h2><p></p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Shoulder_-_Rounded_Stripe__x28_Medium_x29_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#7D173C;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_00000042728703866772773800000016383932747635849602_" style="fill:#7D173C;" d="M171.7,96.4 c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_00000121995307809629467320000009774953441782873517_" style="fill:#7D173C;" d="M58.3,96.4 c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <g> <defs> <path id="SVGID_1_" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,3.3-0.9,6.5-2.4,9.4c6.5,1,25.8,13.4,26.5,35.7c0,0,0,0,0,0 c-2,16.3,2.2,37,2.2,37l11.9,24.3l37.3-18.2L186.5,31.9 M169.9,57.3C169.9,57.3,169.9,57.3,169.9,57.3 C169.9,57.3,169.9,57.3,169.9,57.3z"></path> </defs> <clippath id="SVGID_00000145746162808389168130000014187326982660502707_"> <use xlink:href="#SVGID_1_" style="overflow:visible;"></use> </clippath> <g style="clip-path:url(#SVGID_00000145746162808389168130000014187326982660502707_);"> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="202.4,58 167.2,82.1 169.1,69.9 184.6,55.9 186.9,60.7 199.1,51.2 "></polygon> <path style="fill:#AFECFF;" d="M168.3,66.5l-5.7-22.6l16.1-22.7l17.9,18.1C196.6,39.3,176.5,55.3,168.3,66.5z"></path> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="172.4,17.2 159.9,41.3 149.7,39.6 162,10.4 "></polygon> </g> </g> <g> <defs> <path id="SVGID_00000181053264542748821610000006830731734670513341_" d="M43.5,31.9L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3 c0,0,4.2-20.7,2.2-37c0,0,0,0,0,0c0.7-22.4,20-34.7,26.5-35.7c-1.6-2.9-2.4-6.1-2.4-9.4l0.1-0.1C84.6,14.2,43.5,31.9,43.5,31.9 M60.1,57.3C60.1,57.3,60.1,57.3,60.1,57.3C60.1,57.3,60.1,57.3,60.1,57.3z"></path> </defs> <clippath id="SVGID_00000090277787788855534800000002232675908763946624_"> <use xlink:href="#SVGID_00000181053264542748821610000006830731734670513341_" style="overflow:visible;"></use> </clippath> <g style="clip-path:url(#SVGID_00000090277787788855534800000002232675908763946624_);"> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="27.6,58 64.2,83.1 60.9,69.9 45.3,55.9 43.1,60.7 30.9,51.2 "></polygon> <path style="fill:#AFECFF;" d="M61.7,66.5l5.7-22.6L51.3,21.3L33.3,39.3C33.3,39.3,53.5,55.3,61.7,66.5z"></path> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="57.6,17.2 70.1,41.3 80.3,39.6 68,10.4 "></polygon> </g> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#AFECFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M145.5,14.3L140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,6.9,3.7,13.2,9.7,17.5v-9.5c-1.9-2.4-3.4-5.1-4.2-8.1h50 c-0.8,3-2.3,5.7-4.2,8.1v9.5C141.8,27.4,145.5,21.2,145.5,14.3z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_25_"> <g> <rect id="Right_4_00000003088324894520115290000012449817875098875317_" x="179.1" y="100.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.4445 98.3717)" style="fill:#AFECFF;" width="41.5" height="11.2"></rect> <rect id="Left_4_00000142866873790225349500000010346967314405039776_" x="24.6" y="85.7" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -78.7364 86.9108)" style="fill:#AFECFF;" width="11.2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>West Ham United</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="OUTLINE" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#86BDE5;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#86BDE5;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#86BDE5;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#8A2B34;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M143.4,11.8C140,24.9,128.5,34.6,115,34.6c-13.5,0-25-9.7-28.4-22.8l-1.2,1.4 c4,13.2,15.7,22.8,29.6,22.8c13.9,0,25.7-9.7,29.6-22.9L143.4,11.8z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_5_3_"> <rect id="Right_5_11_" x="177.6" y="102.5" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -25.3125 97.4197)" style="fill:#8A2B34;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_5_11_" x="30.7" y="82.8" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -75.265 86.6109)" style="fill:#8A2B34;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_4_4_"> <rect id="Right_4_15_" x="178.4" y="104.3" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.0118 97.9859)" style="fill:#8A2B34;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_4_15_" x="29.8" y="84.6" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -77.373 86.8325)" style="fill:#8A2B34;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_3_5_"> <rect id="Right_3_19_" x="179.3" y="106.1" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.711 98.5522)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_3_19_" x="28.9" y="86.4" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -79.4811 87.0541)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_2_6_"> <rect id="Right_2_26_" x="180.2" y="107.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.4103 99.1185)" style="fill:#8A2B34;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_2_26_" x="28" y="88.2" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -81.5892 87.2757)" style="fill:#8A2B34;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_1_7_"> <rect id="Right_1_27_" x="181.1" y="109.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -28.1096 99.6847)" style="fill:#8A2B34;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_1_27_" x="27.2" y="90" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -83.6972 87.4972)" style="fill:#8A2B34;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Manchester City</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">West Ham United</span></li> <li><span class="team">West Ham United</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Manchester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Norwich City</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="team">West Ham United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Eintracht Frankfurt</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">West Ham United</span></li> <li><span class="team">West Ham United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Arsenal</span></li> <li><span class="team">West Ham United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Eintracht Frankfurt</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Manchester City</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Aston Villa</span></li> <li><span class="team">West Ham United</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Manchester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Wolverhampton Wanderers</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">5</span> <span class="team">Manchester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester City</span> <span class="score">5</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Newcastle United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Real Madrid</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Manchester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leeds United</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="team">Manchester City</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>West Ham United vs Manchester City</strong> Sunday 07 August, 16:30</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/west-ham-united-vs-manchester-city/954105/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>West Ham will be pleased with their results against Manchester City last season, knocking Pep Guardiola's side out of the League Cup on penalties before earning a point at home in the league and only losing narrowly at the Etihad Stadium.</p><p>You have to go back to 2014 for their last home league win in this fixture, though, with Morgan Amalfitano and Diafra Sakho on target in a 2-1 victory.</p><p>The home support will be out in force for the first London Stadium game of the new season, and the hosts' new signings will want to make an instant <strong>impact</strong>. It might not be enough, though, and Manchester City should have a slight edge as they look to begin the season with a win here after doing the same back in 2019.</p><p></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <p><span>You can get a £5 Free Bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on selected Football matches this season. West Ham United v Manchester City: Back the 0-3 @ 10/1 name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.200235872" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>English Premier League: West Ham v Man City (Correct Score)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Sunday 7 August, 4.30pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>0 - 0</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="0 - 0" data-market_id="1.200235872" data-price="23" data-side="back" data-selection_id="1">23</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="0 - 0" data-market_id="1.200235872" data-price="25" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="1">25</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>0 - 1</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="0 - 1" data-market_id="1.200235872" data-price="10" data-side="back" data-selection_id="4">10</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="0 - 1" data-market_id="1.200235872" data-price="10.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="4">10.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>0 - 2</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="0 - 2" data-market_id="1.200235872" data-price="8.6" data-side="back" data-selection_id="9">8.6</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="0 - 2" data-market_id="1.200235872" data-price="9" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="9">9</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>0 - 3</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="0 - 3" data-market_id="1.200235872" data-price="11" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16">11</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="0 - 3" data-market_id="1.200235872" data-price="12" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16">12</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>1 - 0</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="1 - 0" data-market_id="1.200235872" data-price="32" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2">32</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="1 - 0" data-market_id="1.200235872" data-price="34" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="2">34</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>1 - 1</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="1 - 1" data-market_id="1.200235872" data-price="12" data-side="back" data-selection_id="3">12</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="1 - 1" data-market_id="1.200235872" data-price="12.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="3">12.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>1 - 2</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="1 - 2" data-market_id="1.200235872" data-price="9.8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="8">9.8</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="1 - 2" data-market_id="1.200235872" data-price="10" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="8">10</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>1 - 3</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="1 - 3" data-market_id="1.200235872" data-price="13" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15">13</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="1 - 3" data-market_id="1.200235872" data-price="13.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="15">13.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>2 - 0</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="2 - 0" data-market_id="1.200235872" data-price="75" data-side="back" data-selection_id="5">75</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="2 - 0" data-market_id="1.200235872" data-price="85" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="5">85</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>2 - 1</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="2 - 1" data-market_id="1.200235872" data-price="29" data-side="back" data-selection_id="6">29</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="2 - 1" data-market_id="1.200235872" data-price="30" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="6">30</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>2 - 2</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="2 - 2" data-market_id="1.200235872" data-price="22" data-side="back" data-selection_id="7">22</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="2 - 2" data-market_id="1.200235872" data-price="24" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="7">24</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>2 - 3</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="2 - 3" data-market_id="1.200235872" data-price="29" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14">29</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="2 - 3" data-market_id="1.200235872" data-price="30" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14">30</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>3 - 0</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="3 - 0" data-market_id="1.200235872" data-price="100" data-side="back" data-selection_id="10">100</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="3 - 0" data-market_id="1.200235872" data-price="600" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="10">600</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>3 - 1</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="3 - 1" data-market_id="1.200235872" data-price="85" data-side="back" data-selection_id="11">85</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="3 - 1" data-market_id="1.200235872" data-price="110" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="11">110</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>3 - 2</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="3 - 2" data-market_id="1.200235872" data-price="85" data-side="back" data-selection_id="12">85</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="3 - 2" data-market_id="1.200235872" data-price="100" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="12">100</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>3 - 3</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="3 - 3" data-market_id="1.200235872" data-price="95" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13">95</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="3 - 3" data-market_id="1.200235872" data-price="120" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13">120</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Any Other Home Win</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Any Other Home Win" data-market_id="1.200235872" data-price="95" data-side="back" data-selection_id="9063254">95</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Any Other Home Win" data-market_id="1.200235872" data-price="110" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="9063254">110</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Any Other Away Win</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Any Other Away Win" data-market_id="1.200235872" data-price="5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="9063255">5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Any Other Away Win" data-market_id="1.200235872" data-price="5.1" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="9063255">5.1</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Any Other Draw</td> <td> <button type="button" More Football
Football Tips
Daily Acca
Bet of the Day
Weekend ACCA
English Premier League class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/" class=" "> AFC Bournemouth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton & Hove Albion </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/" class=" "> Fulham </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/" class=" "> Nottingham Forest </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolverhampton Wanderers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> EFL Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> EFL League One & League Two </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> UEFA Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish LaLiga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Serie A </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Bundesliga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Ligue 1 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> English FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/" class=" "> Dimitar Berbatov </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class=" "> FIFA World Cup 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li Home
Football
English Premier League
Premier League Big Match Focus: City's stars to hit the ground running Home
Football
English Premier League
Premier League Big Match Focus: City's stars to hit the ground running 