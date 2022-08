As they look to begin the defence of their Premier League title, Manchester City will travel to the scene of their final away game of the 2021-22 campaign.

West Ham United gave Pep Guardiola's team a fright that day, going 2-0 up through a first-half double from Jarrod Bowen. However, the visitors fought back to draw level, and could even have won at the London Stadium were it not for Łukasz Fabiański's save from a Riyad Mahrez penalty.

By the time the two teams kick off on Sunday afternoon, City and West Ham will know all of the other results from the opening weekend. The game in east London is intriguing enough on its own, though, after a summer of change for both clubs.

The stats

Manchester City might have left it until the final day of last season to wrap up the title, but they and Liverpool were streets ahead of the chasing pack. West Ham finished 37 points adrift of the champions, finishing seventh and earning a spot in the Europa Conference League.

It's not the best of omens for David Moyes' side, and that's before we get onto the recent history of this fixture.

West Ham and Manchester City have faced off on the opening day three times in the top-flight, and the aggregate score is 11-0 to City.

The last of those, in 2019, saw now-departed City forward Raheem Sterling hit a hat-trick in a 5-0 away win.

The Hammers haven't been brilliant starters of late, with last season's 4-2 victory at Newcastle the exception rather than the rule. Challenging fixtures haven't helped, with a number of the 'big six' putting the London side to the sword, but they suffered five straight opening-day losses against Chelsea (2016), Manchester United (2017), Liverpool (2018), Manchester City (2019) and Newcastle (2020) before last year's triumph, scoring just once across those five defeats.

City's last six opening-day games have brought three wins and three defeats, so the hosts may feel they have a sniff. However, you have to go back to 2017 to find their last win against a reigning champion, with Marko Arnautović scoring the only goal of the game against Chelsea to give Moyes his first win of his first stint as manager.

The transfers

All eyes will be on Erling Haaland ahead of his Premier League debut on Sunday. The 22-year-old wasn't at his best during the Community Shield defeat against Liverpool, but arrives with a big reputation after his £50m move from Borussia Dortmund and could be the third Norwegian - after Tore Andre Flo at Chelsea and Adama Diomande at Hull City - to score a Premier League debut goal on the opening day of the season.

Haaland is one of three new signings for City, along with England midfielder Kalvin Phillips and backup goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, though it may feel like four, with Julian Álvarez joining up with the squad after finishing last season on loan at River Plate. There have been some exits, too, with Sterling joining Chelsea while Arsenal forked out £75m combined on Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko. Fernandinho has also moved on after nine years in Manchester, with one of his final goals coming in the home victory over these opponents last season.

As for West Ham, £30m defender Nayef Aguerd will miss the game due to an injury sustained in pre-season. This may provide an opportunity for Angelo Ogbonna, who is back in contention after missing most of last season with an ACL problem, with Kurt Zouma, Craig Dawson and Issa Diop also battling for a starting spot.

Fabiański will be battling it out with Alphonse Areola for a start in goal after the World Cup winner made his loan move permanent. Two more new signings could also feature for the hosts, with Flynn Downes joining from Swansea City and Gianluca Scamacca arriving from Sassuolo for £33m.

Prediction

West Ham will be pleased with their results against Manchester City last season, knocking Pep Guardiola's side out of the League Cup on penalties before earning a point at home in the league and only losing narrowly at the Etihad Stadium.

You have to go back to 2014 for their last home league win in this fixture, though, with Morgan Amalfitano and Diafra Sakho on target in a 2-1 victory.

The home support will be out in force for the first London Stadium game of the new season, and the hosts' new signings will want to make an instant impact. It might not be enough, though, and Manchester City should have a slight edge as they look to begin the season with a win here after doing the same back in 2019.