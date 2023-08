It's an early London derby for West Ham and Chelsea after both drew their season openers last week, with the two rivals again having very different summers.

This time it was the Hammers celebrating winning a trophy in Europe, but lost skipper Declan Rice and have Man City still sniffing around Luis Paqueta.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are signing everyone they can again and hoping throwing money at Mauricio Pochettino can improve on last season's woeful efforts.

Back the Blues for rare London Stadium win

West Ham have only lost two of eight home games against Chelsea at their new home, but Pochettino struck on something in the second half against Liverpool that will only be improved if Moises Caicedo makes his debut.

They'll dominate possession as they did against Liverpool - with West Ham only having 37% of the ball at Bournemouth David Moyes' side won't do much better even at home.

There's no Reece James though - Liverpool really rattled Chelsea early on and West Ham will offer a threat so an away win and both teams to score is the pick of the outrights.

Back action for Jackson & Bowen

Nicolas Jackson was impressive for Chelsea against Liverpool and there's every reason to think he could get on the scoresheet this week at 9/52.78.

He gave Jurgen Klopp's side a rough ride and had four shots, hitting the target twice, and with an extra week with Pochettino he should at least match those numbers.

So backing Jackson for 2+ shots on target at a generous 7/52.40 certainly appeals by itself - but especially as part of a shots on target Bet Builder double.

Jarrod Bowen scored for West Ham at Bournemouth and is 9/25.30 to do so again on Sunday - with even talk of Moyes playing him as a centre forward in the future.

Wherever he plays he'll be a threat though, so 5/61.84 for Bowen to have just 1+ shot on target is a sound bet and combines nicely with Jackson for a solid double.

Aston Villa were hammered at Newcastle last week so will need a response in front of their own fans - and you couldn;t hand pick better opponents than Everton.

The Toffees lost at home to Fulham last week and already look like relegation candidates - while there's no way you can oppose Arsenal at Crystal Palace on Monday night.