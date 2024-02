Gabriel Martinelli has found his scoring boots again

West Ham v Arsenal

Sunday February 11, 14:00

West Ham's form is slipping

Sitting seventh after 23 matches of a 38-game Premier League campaign should mean all is rosy in the West Ham camp.

But not everyone is happy and the naysayers at least have some ammuntion when looking at very recent form. Add in two FA Cup ties against Bristol City, the second one ending in defeat, and David Moyes' side haven't won for six matches, drawing four of those.

No analysis of the Hammers is ever that simple though and it's highlighted by their very latest outing, a 3-0 loss at Manchester United. That looks like a comprehensive defeat and yet West Ham had 22 shots to United's 12.

"I thought we played better today, and we got some chances, but we just weren't clinical when we got the moments," said Moyes. "We're disappointed we didn't take anything from the game."

Arsenal must build on Liverpool win

Arsenal would have fallen eight points behind Liverpool at the top of the table had Jurgen Klopp's men won at The Emriates last weekend. Instead, the Gunners outplayed the visitors to run out deserved 3-1 winners.

In contrast to West Ham, Arsenal had a difficult run either side of New Year but since recharging their batteries with a warm weather training break in Dubai, Mikel Arteta's men have looked rejuvenated.

They thrashed Crystal Palace 5-0 in their first game for 13 days, added a 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest and then looked far livelier than Liverpool in that crucial victory at the Emirates.

Those nine points have taken them within two of the summit and, to many, the Liverpool result has made this a three-horse title race again. The latest exchange Premier League 2023/24 winner odds read: Man City 1.684/6, Liverpool 3.7511/4 and Arsenal 8.415/2.

Hammers eye double

On current form, there is only one winner here and that's reflected in the odds. West Ham are 6.411/2, Arsenal 1.574/7 and The Draw 4.77/2.

But that straightforward take is rather muddied by the recent showdown at the Emirates when West Ham did a number on the Gunners, scoring either side of half-time to run out 2-0 winners.

The Hammers also knocked Arsenal out of this season's EFL Cup thanks to a 3-1 home win and last April they delivered a big blow to the Gunners' title hopes by fighting back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at the London Stadium.

In short, Moyes hasn't lost to Arteta in the last three meetings, winning two of those.

However, the force is with Arsenal now and while I expect West Ham to put up a fight, I'll take the visitors to take all three points from this one.

Given that they've not kept a clean sheet on the road since November. backing Arsenal to win and Both teams to Score at just over 2/13.00 looks a more appealing way to get with the Gunners.

Martinelli has mojo back

Gabriel Martinelli was struggling to find the levels of last season in the early part of the campaign but he seems to have come back in flying form after Arsenal's break in the sun.

The Brazilian scored twice from off the bench against Crystal Palace and looked in electric form against Liverpool. True, his goal was down to a huge error by the Reds defence but that just adds to the impression that things are going his way again.

With three goals in his last three games, Martinelli can add to that streak by finding the net again on Sunday.

He's 11/53.20 but if combined in a Bet Builder that sees Arsenal win the game despite a goal from West Ham, that price boosts to 11/26.50.

Mohammed Kudus hasn't quite found his sparkle since coming back from the Africa Cup of Nations but he scored in West Ham's EFL Cup win over Arsenal and has five in his last five home games.

On those numbers, he's a big price at 9/25.50 to score anytime and that's worth backing as a single.

