West Brom Manager Odds: Big Sam 1/12 favourite to replace Bilic

Sam Allardyce is heavy odds-on to be West Bromwich Albion's next permanent manager after Slaven Bilic was sacked on Wednesday.

Mark Hughes 9/1 and Nigel Pearson 14/1 are rumoured to be in contention while Eddie Howe 11/1 is also available.

Bilic leaves the Hawthorns club after 18 months in charge. During that time he steered the club back into the Premier League and, last night, pulled off one of his best results as the team drew 1-1 away to Manchester City.

But West Brom sit 19th in the table and have won just once in the league this season. They were recently hammered 5-1 at home by Crystal Palace - a result that meant the writing was on the wall for Bilic.

Can Big Sam work his survival magic?

The Baggies are 1.412/5 on the Exchange to be relegated and the board look set to turn to Big Sam to save them.

He previously carried out successful rescue jobs at Blackburn, Crystal Palace and in his most recent role at Everton.

He may not be a popular appointment with fans - they were happy to dispense with Tony Pulis's services because they wanted to see a better brand of football in 2017 - but he should give them a shot at survival.

He hasn't worked since leaving Everton in summer 2018, although he reportedly turned down a second stint at Newcastle a year later.