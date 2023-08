Rashford's impressive Spurs record

The Premier League continues to throw up big match-ups, and this week it's Tottenham against Manchester United in North London.

Both teams avoided defeat in their openers, but both will feel there is work to be done. It also acts as a 'what might have been' game for Harry Kane, who left Spurs on the eve of their opener but joined Bayern Munich rather than Man Utd.

It's also a match-up between two managers at different stages of attempting to make an impact in their first jobs in English football. Ange Postecoglou is taking charge of his first home league game with Spurs, and will want to avoid the loss which came the way of Erik ten Hag when the Dutchman took charge of his first away league game this time last year.

Protecting unbeaten records

Man Utd held on for a 1-0 win against Wolves in their first game, with Raphaël Varane the scorer. The visitors felt they should have had a late penalty, though, and there were a few other nervy moments for Erik ten Hag's hosts.

There was also good and bad for Spurs in their London derby draw at Brentford. Postecoglou's team both led and trailed against the Bees, but in the end the spoils were shared after two first-half goals apiece.

United have had the edge in recent encounters, winning four and drawing one of the last five, and are 5/42.24 to add another victory to that run. However, they'll not need remembering that the game before that, in October 2020, saw Spurs run out 6-1 victors.

United's London challenges

Despite their recent run against Spurs, United's return from London fixtures last term was far less impressive. They won just one of their seven away games in the capital, thanks to Alejandro Garnacho's late strike at Fulham, and have just one win from their last nine London trips in the competition.

The run in question includes a humbling 4-0 loss at Brentford in their first 2022-23 away fixture. Only once in the last five seasons have they won their first away game of the season, and that came courtesy of a late, late penalty from Bruno Fernandes at Brighton in 2020.

Spurs came from 2-0 down to rescue a point in the corresponding fixture last season, with Pedro Porro and new captain Son Heung-min scoring their goals. Another draw is available at 13/53.60, while another 2-2 draw can be backed at 9/19.80.

Rashford looking to take advantage

After Leicester were relegated last season, Tottenham are now the current Premier League club against whom Marcus Rashford has the joint-most Premier League goals. Three of the England star's five league goals against Spurs have come on the road, including in the last two away games, and he also logged an assist for Jadon Sancho's effort at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last term.

With Kane gone, Richarlison is likely to be leading the line for the home side. One more goal would see him become just the third Brazilian to score 50 in the Premier League, but he only netted once last season, while his only goal against Man Utd came in a 4-0 Everton win back in 2019.

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United prediction

Spurs' draw last week means whatever happens this time out, they'll have conceded two or more goals in more than half of their games since the start of last season. It's happened 21 times since August 2022, and United are 10/111.88 to bring it up to 22 - only Nottingham Forest have conceded twice on as many occasions in the same period.

James Maddison became the first ever Spurs player to set up two goals on their Premier League debut when he did so last week