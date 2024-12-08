Tottenham v Chelsea: Opta say back 66/1 Bet Builder on Sunday

Inconsistent Spurs at the mercy of consistent Blues

Jackson can maintain hot (first) goal-scoring form

Kulusevski could be the man to offer Tottenham hope

It's a quick turnaround from the first set of midweek fixtures in the Premier League, but this game should help you shake off any lingering fatigue from the recent late nights.

It's an all-London affair as Tottenham face Chelsea and, with both teams playing high-octane stuff when at their best this season, there should be plenty to get excited about.

Let's have a look at what the data says and where the value is.

Chelsea to march on

Sunday's match is the battle between the consistent and the inconsistent, which means it has the potential to be a little problematic from a betting perspective. Let's start with the inconsistent, or Tottenham as they are more widely known. It is hard to think of a club in the Premier League with as much variance between their worst level of performance and their best.

It's an old football cliche to suggest that your underperforming team does better against the top teams and worse against the bottom teams, but Spurs fans might actually have a point. The average Opta Rating for teams that they have beaten in the league this season is 90.8, while the average rating for those they have lost to is 90.6.

The microcosm of issues for Ange Postecoglou's side is laid bare when you consider that their only victory in their last six in all competitions was a 4-0 win away to Manchester City. Either side of that in the league came a defeat to previously winless Ipswich Town and a 1-1 draw against 10-man Fulham, both at home. Their 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth on Thursday night was also lacklustre at best.

Spurs' victory over Manchester City was their second of the season against them, having also started the champions' run of poor form with a 2-1 win in the EFL Cup in October, while they also beat Aston Villa 4-1 at home directly after that. Narrow early season defeats to Arsenal (0-1) and Newcastle (1-2), meanwhile, would suggest Tottenham have it within themselves to at least be competent against better teams.

That is exactly what Chelsea have become under Enzo Maresca, who has succeeded where others have failed in extracting a level of consistency from their large squad.

He has done this by maintaining, to some extent, a solid base of players within their starting XI, and then dipping into their ample squad depth when required. Maresca has used 24 players so far this season - level with five clubs, while five have used more.

It is clearly working, with Chelsea second in the table and coming into this on the back of a 5-1 win at Southampton on Wednesday and four straight victories in all competitions for only the second time since October 2022.

Maresca's side are unbeaten in seven across all competitions, while their only league defeats this season have come at leaders Liverpool in October and at home to Manchester City on the opening day.

With 10 different scorers so far this season - only two clubs have more - the players also seem to be responding well to the level of competition they face every week. Eight-goal striker Nicolas Jackson, for example, did not even get off the bench during the goal fest at St. Mary's on Wednesday, so will be fresh as he looks to follow up his hat-trick at Spurs last season.

That match in November 2023 was Chelsea's fifth win in just seven attempts at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the Blues have racked up more victories than any other visiting side since Spurs moved to the ground in 2019.

It is for the above reasons, it makes sense to get behind Chelsea at the price of 21/202.05. Other angles worth looking at are for Chelsea to win the first half at 7/52.40 and Chelsea/Chelsea in the half-time/full-time market at 23/103.30.

Maresca's side have been winning at half-time in each of their last three Premier League matches, while Spurs have been losing at the break in four of their last seven matches in all competitions, and in five league games overall.

High tempo could force mistakes

This is a match between two of the highest scorers in the division, with Chelsea (31) top and Tottenham (29) equal-third, so we can expect some decent action at either end.

Postecoglou will need his side to better resemble the pressing monster that they have been for large periods this season to have any joy. Spurs rank first for high turnovers (142) - defined as winning the ball within 40 metres of the opposition goal - and are also top for pressures in the final third (1,146).

With that in mind, it is worth noting that no player has made more errors that have led to a goal than Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez (three), who has started 13 out of 14 league games so far.

Spurs have scored in 10 of their 11 home games in all competitions this season and are the Premier League's equal second-highest scorers at home with 17. So, the 1/31.33 for both teams to score is understandable, although a bit short to get excited about.

Alternatively, over 3.5 goals is available at 20/231.87 and would have been a winner in four of Tottenham's last eight league games.

Jackson to strike early

Chelsea forward Jackson has scored eight league goals in 13 appearances so far this season, including two in his last two matches. Those goals have been spread across seven different matches, within six of which he has opened the scoring. All but one of his goals this season have come inside the opening 25 minutes, with three being inside the first seven minutes.

The 23-year-old has also scored four goals in his two Premier League appearances against Tottenham, so 6/17.00 looks a great price for him to be the first goalscorer.

Elsewhere, Pedro Neto ranks equal-seventh in the Premier League for chance-creating carries (11), while he has already laid on two assists. He is 3/14.00 to get another on Sunday although, having started just three of Chelsea's last five league games, his inclusion comes with a slight risk of him missing out.

Cole Palmer is a safer, albeit shorter-priced, option at 5/23.50. The England international ranks equal-fourth in the Premier League for chance-creating carries (12), has supplied six assists in the league already - only Mohamed Salah (eight) and Bukayo Saka (10) have more - and will start if fit.

Dejan Kulusevski is level with Palmer for chance-creating carries and ranks fourth in the Premier League for progressive ball carries (1,518.4m). He ranks third in the Tottenham squad for expected assists (xA) (2.35) and fifth for total xG (1.35), while he has scored two and assisted three so far in the league.

His persistence and ability to progress the ball mean that he looks a good bet in the goal or assist market at 9/52.80.

