Tottenham v Aston Villa: Spurs can battle their way to victory
Andy Schooler
31 December 2022
3:00 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-v-aston-villa-tips-spurs-can-battle-to-victory-291222-840.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-v-aston-villa-tips-spurs-can-battle-to-victory-291222-840.html", "datePublished": "2022-12-31T12:00:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2022-12-30T13:23:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Harry Kane Spurs away kit 2022.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Tottenham's shaky defence looks worth bearing in mind when they face Aston Villa in the first Premier League game of 2023, says Andy Schooler. Spurs conceding plenty of late Have beaten Villa in 12 of last 14 meetings Home win &amp; BTTS worth backing at 3.6 The return of the Premier League on Boxing Day saw Tottenham slip up in the race for the top four, a 2-2 draw at Brentford allowing Manchester United to close to within a point of them with a game in hand. Antonio Conte's men can ill afford another iffy result in what will be the first Premier League match of 2023, although a home record of six wins out of eight should give his spluttering side some confidence. Spurs' dodgy defence Conceding goals has been a big issue of late, especially the timing of them. Spurs - [1.73] to win this - have conceded first in their last six league matches, while they've trailed at half time in seven of their last eight in all competitions. In total, they've been behind at some stage in each of their last nine. It says something about their resilience that only four of those have been lost. Indeed, Spurs have won the most points from losing positions in this season's Premier League (14). The good news is that they could well have key players available again to face Villa. Cristian Romero is back in training after his World Cup success with Argentina, while Hugo Lloris could return between the sticks. Rodrigo Bentancur, who missed the Brentford game through suspension, is another who could play, but Richarlison and Lucas Moura remain on the injury list. Such reinforcements should aid Tottenham, who were very much second best for the first hour at Brentford, producing a performance which will give Villa, [5.2], hope. Villa iffy on the road They've struggled on their travels, winning only once and scoring just five goals. Spurs have, however, been far from watertight on home soil - they've conceded 11 home goals and only three teams have a worse such record. Villa did win at Brighton in their last away game and on Boxing Day caused Liverpool problems at times, although it would be wrong to suggest they were not well beaten - the Reds could easily have scored more than the three they did. The visitors have a star of their own who could return - Argentina's goalkeeping hero Emi Martinez (pictured) is due back, but Diego Carlos and Jacob Ramsey remain absent. Visitors to strike first? So what are the angles here? Spurs' penchant for falling behind is a worrying trend and one which is potentially worth following. Villa are [5.5] to lead at half time - as seven of Spurs last eight opponents have done - while they are also 15/8 to score the first goal, which is the bet I'll take to small stakes. For those after a really juicy price I'll mention that Villa/Spurs in the HT/FT market is on offer at [27.0]. I also like the [1.82] about both teams scoring - that's happened in 11 of 16 so far for Spurs, including their last five. The stats aren't so good for Villa, although it's worth noting they've landed this bet in games with Arsenal, Liverpool and both Manchester clubs already this season. Back Spurs and BTTS That's definitely worth of consideration for those putting Bet Builders together and my way of doing that is to combine the BTTS angle with a Spurs win to get a price of [3.6]. Four of Tottenham's six home wins this season have seen both teams score, while they've dominated the 'lesser' sides so far, winning seven of their eight games against teams currently in the bottom half. With Harry Kane having caused Brentford problems in the second half the other day, Unai Amery's defence should be tested to the max and it's not hard to see Spurs making it 13 wins in their last 15 meetings with Villa. Kane scored his sixth headed league goal of the season on Boxing Day so it may also be worth seeking out a price on that - or for him having a headed shot on target - when the sub-markets go up. Opta stat Tottenham have won 12 of their last 14 Premier League games against Aston Villa (L2), as many as they had in their first 40 against them in the competition (D15 L13). Harry Kane: Made a goalscoring return to domestic action on Boxing Day
Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa
Sun 1 Jan, 14:00 Tottenham's shaky defence looks worth bearing in mind when they face Aston Villa in the first Premier League game of 2023, says Andy Schooler.

Spurs conceding plenty of late
Have beaten Villa in 12 of last 14 meetings
Home win & BTTS worth backing at 3.6

The return of the Premier League on Boxing Day saw Tottenham slip up in the race for the top four, a 2-2 draw at Brentford allowing Manchester United to close to within a point of them with a game in hand.

Antonio Conte's men can ill afford another iffy result in what will be the first Premier League match of 2023, although a home record of six wins out of eight should give his spluttering side some confidence.

Spurs' dodgy defence

Conceding goals has been a big issue of late, especially the timing of them.

Spurs - 1.73 to win this - have conceded first in their last six league matches, while they've trailed at half time in seven of their last eight in all competitions. In total, they've been behind at some stage in each of their last nine.

It says something about their resilience that only four of those have been lost.

Indeed, Spurs have won the most points from losing positions in this season's Premier League (14).

The good news is that they could well have key players available again to face Villa.

Cristian Romero is back in training after his World Cup success with Argentina, while Hugo Lloris could return between the sticks.

Rodrigo Bentancur, who missed the Brentford game through suspension, is another who could play, but Richarlison and Lucas Moura remain on the injury list.

Such reinforcements should aid Tottenham, who were very much second best for the first hour at Brentford, producing a performance which will give Villa, 5.2, hope.

Villa iffy on the road

They've struggled on their travels, winning only once and scoring just five goals.

Spurs have, however, been far from watertight on home soil - they've conceded 11 home goals and only three teams have a worse such record.

Villa did win at Brighton in their last away game and on Boxing Day caused Liverpool problems at times, although it would be wrong to suggest they were not well beaten - the Reds could easily have scored more than the three they did.

The visitors have a star of their own who could return - Argentina's goalkeeping hero Emi Martinez (pictured) is due back, but Diego Carlos and Jacob Ramsey remain absent.

Visitors to strike first?

So what are the angles here?

Spurs' penchant for falling behind is a worrying trend and one which is potentially worth following.

Villa are 5.5 to lead at half time - as seven of Spurs last eight opponents have done - while they are also 15/8 to score the first goal, which is the bet I'll take to small stakes.

For those after a really juicy price I'll mention that Villa/Spurs in the HT/FT market is on offer at 27.0.

I also like the 1.82 about both teams scoring - that's happened in 11 of 16 so far for Spurs, including their last five.

The stats aren't so good for Villa, although it's worth noting they've landed this bet in games with Arsenal, Liverpool and both Manchester clubs already this season.

Back Spurs and BTTS

That's definitely worth of consideration for those putting Bet Builders together and my way of doing that is to combine the BTTS angle with a Spurs win to get a price of 3.6.

Four of Tottenham's six home wins this season have seen both teams score, while they've dominated the 'lesser' sides so far, winning seven of their eight games against teams currently in the bottom half.

With Harry Kane having caused Brentford problems in the second half the other day, Unai Amery's defence should be tested to the max and it's not hard to see Spurs making it 13 wins in their last 15 meetings with Villa.

Kane scored his sixth headed league goal of the season on Boxing Day so it may also be worth seeking out a price on that - or for him having a headed shot on target - when the sub-markets go up.

Opta stat

Tottenham have won 12 of their last 14 Premier League games against Aston Villa (L2), as many as they had in their first 40 against them in the competition (D15 L13).

Premier League: Bet Builders and Opta stats for matchday 17

Andy Schooler's P/L 2022/23

Staked: 15.25pts
Returned: 21.01pts
P/L: +5.76pts

Recommended bets

1pt Spurs to win and both teams to score @ 3.6
1pt Aston Villa to score first @ 2.88 In total, they've been <strong>behind at some stage in each of their last nine</strong>.</p><p>It says something about their resilience that only four of those have been lost.</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Indeed, Spurs have won the most points from losing positions in this season's Premier League (14).</strong></p> </blockquote><p>The good news is that they could well have key players available again to face <strong>Villa</strong>.</p><p><strong>Cristian Romero</strong> is back in training after his World Cup success with Argentina, while <strong>Hugo Lloris</strong> could return between the sticks.</p><p><strong>Rodrigo Bentancur</strong>, who missed the Brentford game through suspension, is another who could play, but <strong>Richarlison</strong> and <strong>Lucas Moura</strong> remain on the injury list.</p><p>Such reinforcements should aid Tottenham, who were very much second best for the first hour at Brentford, producing a performance which will give Villa, <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b>, hope.</p><h2>Villa iffy on the road</h2><p></p><p>They've struggled on their travels, <strong>winning only once and scoring just five goals</strong>.</p><p>Spurs have, however, been far from watertight on home soil - they've <strong>conceded 11 home goals </strong>and only three teams have a worse such record.</p><p>Villa did win at Brighton in their last away game and on Boxing Day caused Liverpool problems at times, although it would be wrong to suggest they were not well beaten - the Reds could easily have scored more than the three they did.</p><p><img alt="1280 Emiliano Martinez Argentina World Cup final 2022.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280%20Emiliano%20Martinez%20Argentina%20World%20Cup%20final%202022.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>The visitors have a star of their own who could return - Argentina's goalkeeping hero <strong>Emi Martinez</strong> (pictured) is due back, but <strong>Diego Carlos</strong> and<strong> Jacob Ramsey</strong> remain absent.</p><h2>Visitors to strike first?</h2><p></p><p>So what are the angles here?</p><p>Spurs' penchant for falling behind is a worrying trend and one which is potentially worth following.</p><p>Villa are <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.207324878" title="Exchange TOTAVL" target="_blank" rel="noopener">to lead at half time</a> - as seven of Spurs last eight opponents have done - while they are also <strong>15/8</strong> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/tottenham-v-aston-villa/31954040" title="Sportsbook TOTAVL" target="_blank" rel="noopener">to score the first goal</a>, which is the bet I'll take to small stakes.</p><p>For those after a really juicy price I'll mention that <strong>Villa/Spurs</strong> in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.207324812" title="Exchange TOTAVL" target="_blank" rel="noopener">HT/FT market</a> is on offer at <b class="inline_odds" title="26/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">27.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">26/1</span></b>.</p><p>I also like the <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.82</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b> about <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.207324869" title="Exchange TOTAVL" target="_blank" rel="noopener">both teams scoring</a> - that's <strong>happened in 11 of 16 so far for Spurs</strong>, including their last five.</p><p>The stats aren't so good for Villa, although it's worth noting they've<strong> landed this bet in games with Arsenal, Liverpool and both Manchester clubs </strong>already this season.</p><h2>Back Spurs and BTTS</h2><p></p><p>That's definitely worth of consideration for those putting <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/tottenham-v-aston-villa/31954040?selectedGroup=1611933388" title="Sportsbook TOTAVL" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Bet Builders</a> together and my way of doing that is to <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.207324806" title="Exchange TOTAVL" target="_blank" rel="noopener">combine the BTTS angle with a Spurs win</a> to get a price of <b class="inline_odds" title="13/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/5</span></b>.</p><p><strong>Four of Tottenham's six home wins this season have seen both teams score</strong>, while they've dominated the 'lesser' sides so far, winning seven of their eight games against teams currently in the bottom half.</p><p>With<strong> Harry Kane</strong> having caused Brentford problems in the second half the other day, Unai Amery's defence should be tested to the max and it's not hard to see Spurs making it 13 wins in their last 15 meetings with Villa.</p><p><strong>Kane scored his sixth headed league goal of the season</strong> on Boxing Day so it may also be worth seeking out a price on that - or for him having a <strong>headed shot on target</strong> - when the sub-markets go up.</p><h2>Opta stat</h2><p></p><p>Tottenham have won 12 of their last 14 Premier League games against Aston Villa (L2), as many as they had in their first 40 against them in the competition (D15 L13).</p><p><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-tipsheet-bet-builders-and-opta-stats-for-md17-211222-204.html" title="TOTAVL to Tipsheet">Premier League: Bet Builders and Opta stats for matchday 17</a></p></p> </div> </div> <section <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/big-winners-on-betfair-you-benta-believe-it---punter-wins-2k-from-10-141122-204.html">Big Winners on Betfair: You Benta believe it - punter wins £2K from £10</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Antonio Conte applauds.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Antonio%20Conte%20applauds.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool-v-leicester-tips-entertainment-expected-at-anfield-271222-766.html">Liverpool v Leicester: Back goals galore with entertainment expected at Anfield</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/a31d33a9b0870331bcc75c49d0a9df51dfbe8fcd.450x255.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/a31d33a9b0870331bcc75c49d0a9df51dfbe8fcd.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a Liverpool v Leicester: Back goals galore with entertainment expected at Anfield
Premier League Opta Stats: 10 festive season bets ranging from Evens to 17/2
Premier League Acca: Everton can hurt Man City in 40/1 four-fold 