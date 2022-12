Bet Builder tips based on Opta Stats for 6 TV matches

Premier League MD17 on Friday, Saturday, Sunday

And much more...

Bees to frustrate unhappy Hammers

Friday 19:45 - West Ham v Brentford

West Ham's defeat to Arsenal on Boxing Day made it four Premier League losses in a row for the Hammers and saw manager David Moyes shorten to 9/2 to be the next Premier League boss to leave.

In that run, the Hammers have scored only twice and their total of 13 for the season is superior to only three teams.

Brentford drew 2-2 with Tottenham last time out and won their previous away match 2-1 at Man City, so they will not be daunted by a trip to east London. That said, their impressive win at the Etihad was their only away victory in the league this term and they are winless in their last six Premier League London derbies (D4 L2).

Back Draw & under 2.5 goals @ 3.83

Back goals as Salah strikes again

Friday 20:00 - Liverpool v Leicester

Liverpool restarted strongly in their 3-1 win over Aston Villa and Mo Salah, who was not at the World Cup, was fast out of the blocks with a goal on five minutes.

Leicester had been on a run of four wins in five before they lost 3-0 at home to Newcastle on Boxing Day. Brendan Rodgers will demand improvement as he returns to his old club and will be buoyed by knowing Liverpool have lost two of their last three Premier League games against Leicester.

Liverpool have kept just four clean sheets in their 15 matches. The Reds win, with the refreshed Salah striking again, and goals at both ends appeals for the Bet Builder.

Back Liverpool, BTTS & Salah to score any time @ 3.95

United to edge close battle at Molineux

Saturday 12:30 - Wolves v Man Utd

Wolves moved off the bottom of the table with three vital points thanks to their 2-1 win at Everton on Boxing Day. It was Julen Lopetegui's first match in charge and he would love another win in his first match at Molineux. However, Wolves have secured consecutive Premier League wins since March.



Manchester United have won their last two Premier League away games against Wolves. The Red Devils haven't lost their final league game in any of the last 10 calendar years. They have won four of their last seven Premier League away games (D1 L2).

Back 1-2 Correct Score & Half-Time Draw @ 19.5

Seagulls to test Gunners' title mettle

Saturday 17:30 - Brighton v Arsenal

Brighton have lost just one of their five Premier League home games against Arsenal (W2 D2) and the Seagulls looked good in their 3-1 restart win over Southampton.

Arsenal have won just two of their last seven league games played on New Year's Eve (D3 L2), but they are top of the table and have kept six clean sheets in their eight Premier League away games this season (more than any

other side).

This trip to a Brighton side that is challenging for Europe will be a serious measure of the Gunners' title credentials.

Back Arsenal Double Chance & Under 2.5 goals @ 2.4

Kane key to Spurs' chances against Emery's men

Sunday 14:00 - Tottenham v Aston Villa

Tottenham have won 12 of their last 14 Premier League games against Aston Villa (L2) - an encouraging stat for Antonio Conte who as disappointed that Spurs' needed to come from two goals down to draw with Brentford on Boxing Day.

Tottenham have conceded the first goal, and also conceded at least twice, in their last six Premier League games. No player has scored more Premier League goals on New Year's Day than Harry Kane (5).

Aston Villa have lost each of their last five Premier League games in London but manager Unai Emery is unbeaten in all three of his Premier League meetings with Tottenham, winning 4-2 in December 2018, before draws in March 2019 (1-1) and September 2019 (2-2).

Back Tottenham, BTTS & Kane to score @ 4.62

Forest to limit Blues in bid for home points

Sunday 16:30 - Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

Chelsea achieved a confident 2-0 win over Bournmeouth in their restart game while Forest lost 3-0 at Old Trafford. If Steve Cooper's men are to stay in the Premier League, however, then it will probably come down to their home form.

The Blues have lost just one of their last 11 away league games against promoted sides (W8 D2), so you'd expect them to take at least a point here. More recently, however, they have lost their last three away games in all competitions.

Forest last lost at home in the league in September (to Fulham) and have since beaten Liverpool here, so the hosts appeal as a double chance bet.