Spurs ravaged by injuries and suspensions

Villa appeal as Asian Handicap underdogs

Son to score an interesting alternative

Despite suffering back-to-back Premier League defeats, Tottenham 2.427/5 still sit only two points off the summit after 12 games of the Ange Postecoglou era. Spurs have already played and beaten Liverpool and Man Utd, whilst also picking up a creditable point at bitter rivals Arsenal. However, injuries and suspensions have threatened to derail the Londoners.

Heading into Sunday's showdown against Aston Villa, Tottenham will be without their first-choice centre-back partnership of Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, plus creative king James Maddison and midfield schemer Yves Bissouma. Throw in the absence of Ivan Perisic, Richarlison, Ryan Sessegnon and Manor Solomon and Spurs' small squad is being tested.

Destiny Udogie should return to the fold following his one-game suspension, whilst Rodrigo Bentancur may feature from the off following a long injury lay-off. But Postecoglou will again be looking to Eric Dier and Ben Davies as a makeshift central defensive combination and relying on Son Heung-min and Brennan Johnson for attacking inspiration.

Aston Villa 2.8815/8 sit a solitary point behind Spurs, although Unai Emery's group have been at their most formidable in front of their home supporters. The visitors' road record (W2-D1-L3) includes a 5-0 pummelling at Newcastle, as well as a straightforward 3-0 reverse when travelling to Liverpool. The Villans were also turned over at Nottingham Forest.

Still, Villa aren't enduring anything close to the same scale of injury issues with Emery able to consistently name close to his first-choice XI for Premier League action. With that in-mind, supporting Aston Villa 0 & +0.5 in the Asian Handicap market at 1.875/6 appeals - we'll make money should the away side avoid defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Villa did the double over Tottenham last term and have also tabled top honours in two of their last three Premier League trips to North London. Emery's outfit arrive having posted W6-D1-L1 since end of the September international break with no top-flight side picking up more points or securing more EPL victories during that nine-game sample.

Spurs skipper Son Heung-Min has been in irrepressible form since taking over the captaincy and centre-forward role from departed Harry Kane. The South Korea superstar has scored eight non-penalty goals from just 4.60 Expected Goals (xG) in 12 Premier League starts this season, averaging a goal every 122 minutes.

Son can be backed at 7/52.40 in the Anytime Goalscorer market and with Aston Villa recording just two league clean sheets thus far, the Tottenham ace should be afforded opportunities.

