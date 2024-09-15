Tottenham v Arsenal: Back Gunners and goals in 10/1 NLD Bet Builder say Opta

Arsenal fancied to secure North London derby win

Plenty of goals expected in Super Sunday clash

Havertz and Saka expected to shine in [10/] Bet Builder

We all love a derby, don't we?

Well get ready for some more blood-and-thunder football because the North London derby is happening this weekend.

Let's dive in.

North London to remain red

While both these teams dropped points in their last match prior to the international break, you would expect any respective disappointment from that to immediately dissolve with a win here.

Sorry Spurs fans, but we have to favour Arsenal (11/102.11) in this market.

The Gunners have bucked the trend of North London derbies in the last two seasons by beating Tottenham on their own patch twice.

In 64 Premier League meetings between these teams, there have only been nine away wins - seven for Arsenal and two for Tottenham.

But with back-to-back victories at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and 10 points from their last available 12 against their local rivals, Mikel Arteta's side have become the dominant force in north London.

Defeat here would compound a slow start for Spurs, who have picked up just four points from their opening three matches. With six defeats from their last 10 home games against Big Six teams, the outlook isn't great for them.

Victory for Arsenal, meanwhile, would be a continuation of their impressive form, having won 18 of their last 21 league games and nine of their last 10 on the road.

While they come into this on the back of a 1-1 draw against Brighton, it is not a result that warrants an overreaction. Arsenal were comfortable in the match prior to Declan Rice's red card, with the balance of play suggesting that they would have gone on to claim three points should they have kept 11 players on the pitch.

They also ended the match having won the expected goals (xG) battle, despite playing for more than 40 minutes at a numerical disadvantage.

Get ready for goals

This is a derby that delivers entertainment, and get ready for some more on Sunday.

Both Teams to Score has landed more often in the North London derby than any other Premier League fixture, hitting in 43 of its 64 editions.

There have also been 186 goals in that period of time, which translates to an average of 2.9 per game.

Looking at the most recent encounters, the stats stand up as well. Both teams have scored in nine of the last 12 league meetings between Tottenham and Arsenal.

There have also been over 2.5 goals scored in the same number of fixtures, while there have been four or more scored in four of the last six, including both matches last season.

Both teams to score looks a shoo-in, although is a bit skinny at 40/851.47. As an alternative, over 3.5 goals represents good value at 11/82.38.

Spurs will look to Son

As the above alludes to, while the statistics suggest Arsenal can be expected to win, the visitors will not have it all their own way.

The Gunners will be without influential midfielders Rice and Martin Odegaard for their trip across town, with the former suspended and the latter having been injured on international duty for Norway.

That could pose a problem for Arsenal, who are normally able to control the middle of the park.

In turn, it is likely to be an area that Tottenham will look to exploit. Spurs have been tenacious in midfield so far this season and rank first for high turnovers, having won the ball back 40 times upfield - 11 more than the next best team. Should they maintain that level here, it could result in some joy in the opposition penalty area.

Son Heung-Min is an obvious name to pick out as a goalscorer, but he represents great value at 2/13.00.

The 32-year-old is the most productive player in either squad in this particular fixture, having scored seven times and provided two assists in North London derbies. He also ranks first among both squads for goal involvements against Big Six teams, with 25 goals and eight assists.

Pedro Porro should also be considered at 7/18.00. The Spanish defender loves to get up and down his side of the pitch and has averaged 2.7 shots per 90 minutes for Tottenham this season, which is more than anyone who has played more than one full game.

Saka and Havertz can hit back

Son isn't the only forward who could get in on the act.

Kai Havertz has made an impressive start to the season, scoring in two of Arsenal's three league games, meaning he has six goals in eight league games.

He is available at 23/103.30 to score anytime and, given the Gunners' attacking effectiveness down their right-hand side, it is easy to see where his opportunities could come from.

Bukayo Saka clearly relishes the big stage and ranks second to Son for North London derby goal involvements with five (three goals and two assists), while he has 20 against Big Six opposition (13 goals and seven assists).

Saka hasn't shown any sign of slowing down this season, averaging 3.5 shots per 90 minutes - ranking 13th in the Premier League - and 2.8 key passes per game.

The England winger has scored one goal and assisted three more this season, and is available at 6/52.20 to score or assist.

Cards and fouls

Saka is also Arsenal's most fouled player so far, having drawn eight fouls in three matches. That does not bode well for Tottenham left-back Destiny Udogie, who has averaged two fouls per 90 minutes this season - more than any of his team-mates.

The Italian is 4/61.67 to commit two or more fouls against Arsenal, which makes more sense to back than the 1/41.25 about Saka to draw two or more fouls. Udogie is also 13/53.60 to pick up a yellow card.

Rodrigo Bentancur, meanwhile, has been booked in back-to-back matches for Tottenham. With Yves Bissouma having picked up an injury on international duty, Bentancur looks likely to start and is 6/42.50 to make it three yellows in three matches.

Finally, watch out for penalties. There have been more penalties awarded in this fixture (26) than any other in Premier League history. Back another at 11/82.38.

North London Derby Bet Builder

Going from what we've said already, the following four legs are fancied and are available at 10/111.00 in a bet builder:

