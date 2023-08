Bruno's emotions spill over when Utd are stretched

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was awarded 12 cards in all competitions for the Red Devils last season and is no stranger to receiving the yellow card, with many of them being awarded for dissent.

In the 21/22 season, Fernandes committed an average of 1.11 fouls per game and was fouled 1.06 times per game, but was involved in a higher than average 14 duels per game.

This season referee's are dishing out more cards for time wasting, booking players for any form of dissent. For these reasons we see Fernandes receiving a higher than average amount of cards this season.

United were lucky to beat Wolves last week and will need to up their game considerably if they are to take three points here. Fernandes is a huge player for United and will be called upon both attacking and defensively if Man Utd are to be victorious at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

With Fernandes being such an emotional player and many of his bookings coming for dissent and cynical fouls, the longer the game sits at 0-0 or if Tottenham score first, that will play into our hands.

Yves Bissouma to be booked

Yves Bissouma was carded seven times for Tottenham Hotspur last season, so is no stranger to receiving the yellow card. Bissouma is the heart of the Spurs midfield, committing an average of 1.53 fouls per game and being fouled 0.81, and is involved in 10 duels per game.

Bissouma's bookings are often for preventing counter-attacks and cynically bringing players down, and with United's fast counter-attacking play he may be called upon to do exactly that.

It will be interesting to watch how Fernandes and Bissouma play against each other and to see who comes out on top.

The match official - Michael Oliver

The man in the middle here is the highly experienced Michael Oliver. Historically, he has awarded 3.3 cards per game but awarded four cards last week in Arsenal v Nottingham Forest.

We have seen a substantial increase in cards awarded already this season, in part because, as mentioned, officials have been told to clamp down on time wasting and dissent.

Asking the referee for an opponent to be booked looks like the easiest way to get yourself in the book.

