#1 - Unprecedented Treble

Widely regarded as one of the greatest seasons by a club around the world, Manchester United's treble winning campaign in 1998-99 has been voted as the best Premier League football team.

Sir Alex Ferguson and his troops scooped the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League, which to this day remains the only domestic and Champions League treble secured by an English side in the same season.

Perhaps most famous in their historic season was the European final held at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, when goals from Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjær, both in stoppage time, turned a 0-1 deficit into a 2-1 victory against Bayern Munich securing the Red Devils' second (of their three) European Cup/Champions League trophies.

Sir Alex Ferguson would go on to receive a knighthood for the accolades achieved that season, whilst David Beckham was named UEFA club Footballer of the Year.

#2 - The Invincibles & Liverpool's Title Triumph

The debate is sure to rage on forever. Man Utd's treble winning side versus Arsenal's invincible season is constantly argued between football fans as to who achieved more.

Arsenal wrestled the title back from Manchester United in 2003-04 having finished second the season before, winning 26 and drawing 12 of their 38 league matches.

It remains the only season in Premier League history to see a side avoid defeat throughout the entire campaign.

Spearheaded by manager Arsène Wenger, the likes of Jens Lehmann, Ashley Cole, Patrick Viera, Dennis Bergkamp and Thierry Henry fashioned a remarkable achievement for the North London side, who are the proud owners of the only golden replica Premier League trophy due to the nature of their success.

Thirty Years of Hurt

Liverpool's 2019-20 Premier League title win could not be separated from the Arsenal Invincibles, leaving both sides on level par behind Man Utd's 1999 campaign according to those surveyed by YouGov.

During a campaign dominated by COVID cancellations and complete unknowns, the Reds belatedly lifted their first top-flight crown since 1990, beating reigning champions Manchester City by 18 points.

Indeed, Liverpool finished on 99 points, just one shy of the Premier League record set by Man City in 2017-18 (100).

Rounding off the list -

4. Manchester City 2017-18 (the only team to ever reach 100 points and the most goals scored by a side in a single Premier League season - 106). 5. Manchester United 2007-08 (Recorded their second of three straight title victories with attacking talent such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and Carlos Tevez, whilst also winning the Champions League). 6. Leicester City 2015-16 (5000/1 title winners). 7. Manchester City 2018-19 (first back-to-back champions since Manchester Utd in 2009, achieving 98 points to pip Liverpool to the title by one point). 8. Chelsea 2004-05 (Premier League title winners in their first season under the 'Special One', Jose Mourinho, conceding just 15 goals all season). 9. Blackburn 1994-95 (Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton guided the club to their first title in 81 years). 10. Chelsea 2016-17 (Antonio Conte's first season in charge, with N'Golo Kante winning player of the year and the Blues enjoying 13 straight wins after moving to his beloved 'Back 3' following a heavy defeat to Arsenal).

*All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 1008 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 15th - 18th July 2022. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all GB adults (aged 18+).*