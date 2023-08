You can read in detail about this offer here but in a nutshell, it means that if your selection is winning at the 90 minute mark, any goals that go against you in injury time don't affect your bet. However, goals that go in your favour will still count.

I wrote in yesterday's Saturday piece that Newcastle were one of my Acca Wreckers for the weekend at even money, and I am going one step further here and tipping a Liverpool win at St James' Park.

The fact remains that Jurgen Klopp's side remain capable of beating anyone on their day, and while they might not be as consistent as they were two seasons ago, there are enough signs to suggest that they are on the their way back.

Newcastle thrashed Aston Villa here on the opening weekend, but they were massively helped by some terrible defending, and they didn't lay much of a glove on Man City in their 1-0 defeat at the Etihad - their xG of 0.26 was the lowest in the Premier League in Gameweek 2.

Lazio made a poor start to their campaign by losing 2-1 at Lecce last Sunday, but they are back at home today, and they should be able to beat the newly promoted, Genoa.

The visitors are back in the top flight following a one year stay in Serie B, and they had a reality check last Saturday in a 1-4 home loss to Fiorentina.

Maurizio Sarri's hosts finished as runners-up to Napoli last term, and they won 11 of their 19 at Stadio Olimpico.

Nice are yet to win this season, but a home draw with Lille and an away point at Lorient isn't too bad, and they are up against an out-of-form, Lyon.

Laurent Blanc's side were beaten at Strasbourg, before being humbled 1-4 at home to Montpellier. It's worth noting that their pre-season results were also poor.

The selection won this fixture 3-1 last term, and that was only in June. It's also worth noting that they have only lost two Ligue One home fixtures since the middle of September 2022.