Sunday's Premier League Tips: Back 100/30 Bournemouth at Man Utd and hat-trick in Spurs v Liverpool

Fulham vs Southampton

Sunday 14:00, Sky Sports

Sasa Lukic should bear the brunt of Tyler Dibling in Fulham's clash with Southampton.

Dibling has been one of few positives for the Saints this campaign who head to Craven Cottage rooted to the foot of the table on five points, four adrift of 19th and nine adrift of safety.

Academy graduate Dibling has drawn an average of 2.3 fouls per game and since moving more centrally, the majority of his kicks come from opposition central midfielders.

In 10 domestic starts, he has drawn at least one foul on nine occasions and two or more in 60% of his 15 appearances.

Lukic is Fulham's disrupter, topping his sides charts for defensive output. He averages 2.2 tackles, 1.2 interceptions and crucially 2.3 fouls per game. The latter ranks him as the joint most cynical player in the top flight.

He has 10 cards equals a cards per 90 average of 0.37 across three seasons on English shores so although backing him to be carded is worth a look, I think having him to commit 3+ fouls is the best way in as it is a feat he has managed six times this term.

Recommended Bet Back Saka Lukic to commit 3 or more fouls SBK 13/10

Manchester United vs Bournemouth

Sunday 14:00

The last time Bournemouth went to Old Trafford they won 3-0 and were only fractionally bigger than they are to win this Sunday.

Granted, a lot has changed since last December. Manchester United's manager for one and the Cherries have also lost Dominic Solanke to Tottenahm as well, scorer of the opener that afternoon. But, there is a case to be made that Bournemouth are a better side this term and Mnachetser United are just as bad, if not worse, as they were a year ago.

Andoni Iraola's side started the weekend in 6th on 25 points and they are within striking distance of the top four, three points in Nottingham Forest's wake.

They are unbeaten in four, have only lost five times domestically all season, and often turn it on against the division's biggest and best sides.

It is a weird quirk of Bournemouth tactics which mean they average almost as many points against top half teams (1.4) as they do against bottom half teams (1.9).

The Cherries are also amongst the top three for expected points, third for xGD and second for xG generated.

Now contrast that with Manchester United. The Red Devils are in the bottom half and have lost as many games as they have won (6).

Although they will be buoyed by the Derby win last Sunday, Man Utd have not won back-to-back league games this season.

New manager Ruben Amorim has got charm in bucket loads but he has his work cut out turning the tide at Old Trafford.

Yes, there may be shoots of encouragement but it is hard to envisage a dominant display against such a well drilled Cherries side which is why the 4.3100/30 with the Exchange about an away win is the way to go on Sunday.

Recommended Bet Back Bournemouth to win EXC 4.3

Tottenham vs Liverpool

Sunday 16:30, Sky Sports

Sticking with the 1x2, Liverpool are currently trading at 1.768/11 on the Exchange which looks a whopping price against a facetious Tottenham team.

Arne Slot's Reds have been imperious this season only losing one of their 24 games in all competitions. That defeat came against Forest at Anfield in mid-September and staggeringly, Liverpool have only dropped six points from the 60 available since.

Crucially, both were in midweek League Cup action. A heavily rotated Liverpool edged out Southampton at St Mary's on Wednesday while Ange Postecoglou only made two changes for their 4-3 win over Man Utd on Thursday.

So, Spurs may be a little leggy on Sunday.

Tottenham have made a habit of tuning it on when the odds are stacked against them, the 4-0 win over Manchester City and 3-0 win at Old Trafford for example, but it is hard to see Ange pulling a rabbit out of his hat here.

They take on Liverpool without Guglielmo Vicario, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Ben Davies, Rodrigo Bentancur and potentially Destiny Udogie.

Recommended Bet Back Liverpool to win EXC 1.77

Diogo Jota could put Spurs second string backline to the sword.

Although his Reds career has been blighted by injury, the frontman is expected to start in North London and boasts a healthy three goals in 508 minutes of league action this season.

In five seasons at Liverpool, he has netted 44 times and with a goals per 90 average of 0.64, his price of 9/52.80 with the Sportsbook appeals here. He also has 10 braces and a hat-trick for the club so I cannot resist touting both lines here.

Recommended Bet Back Diogo Jota to score anytime SBK 7/5

Recommended Bet Back Diogo Jota to score 2 or more goals SBK 15/2