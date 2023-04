Bet Builders based on Opta stats for Sunday's PL

Leeds out to win consecutive home games

Leeds v Crystal Palace: Javi to beat Roy again

Sunday 14:30

Both of these sides ended winless runs last time out in the Premier League and will be looking to build momentum here. A draw would be a decent result for Roy Hodgson's Palace while Leeds' manager Javi Gracia would see a second-consecutive win as a sure sign that the Whites are making progress under him.

The good news for Leeds is that, in their two seasons back in the top flight, Leeds have won both home games against Palace without conceding. They have a bad record against teams from London, though, winning just none of their last nine, but that shouldn't be a factor here.

Palace had 31 shots at the King Power, more than they did in any match under Patrick Vieira, so we can expect them to have a go here. The key stat may be, however, that Gracia has faced Hodgson three times and remains unbeaten (W2D1). The Spaniard has the beating of the former-England boss.

Back Leeds & Under 3.5 goals @ 2.49

Liverpool v Arsenal: Gunners to take a point

Sunday 16:30 - Live on Sky Sports

Every match is important in a title race run in but Arsenal may see not losing this one as crucial to their hopes.

Liverpool have won their last six at Anfield against Arsenal and, more recently and pertinently, six of their last seven home matches in the Premier League. They have not conceded in their four league games (W3D1) there this year.

Arsenal won the reverse fixture 3-2 which suggests we could well see goals at both ends. The Gunners have won their last seven in the league. The stats show that Anfield continues to be a fortress in this competition so, after weighing up the prices, we are taking the draw at 13/5.

Leandro Trossard scored a hat-trick for Brighton here last year and, while we won't take 150/1 for him to do it again, we will back him to be involved in a goal.