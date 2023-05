Man City to claim narrow win at Goodison

Toney to strike as Bees sting tired Hammers

Everton v Man City

14:00

Everton took a big step to Premier League safety with their stunning 5-1 win over Brighton last time out. A home match against Manchester City is a different level of challenge but let's remember that the Toffees, in Sean Dyche's first match in charge, beat Arsenal 1-0.

Could something similar be on the cards here? Not according to the Opta stats which show Everton have won just one of their last 19 Premier League meetings with City (D5 L13). On top of that, City have won their last 10 league matches. Then there's Dyche's record against City, with the Everton boss having lost 11 of his last 12 against them in this competition.

We cannot opppose the away win then. However, with City possibly having one eye on Wednesday's Chamions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid, Everton may keep it close. No side has scored fewer home goals in the Premier League this season (15), so a narrow away win to nil appeals.

Back Man City to win by 1 goal & BTTS? 'No' @ 6.9



Sunday 14:00

West Ham won here in the FA Cup earlier this season and Brentford have lost four of their last seven (W2 D1) matches. But the Bees have only lost one of their last 13 home league matches (W6 D6) and that cup defeat to David Moyes' men could mean the hosts are motivated to get their revenge.

West Ham played the first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday. That was a huge night for West Ham and the fact that they have only won one of their last six Premier League games that have come within three days of them playing in Europe, means we must back Brentford.

Ivan Toney, meanwhile, has been involved in each of Brentford's last four Premier League goals against West Ham, scoring twice and assisting the other two.

Back Brentford & Toney to score @ 3.29

Sunday 16:30 - Live on Sky Sports

Brighton have won three of their last four away games against Arsenal in all competitions (L1) but the Gunners' need to maintain their title challenge, and Roberto De Zerbi's side's 5-1 defeat to Everton, mean the home win is the way to go.

Need more persuading? Arsenal have won five of their last six league games at the Emirates (D1) and scoring at least three goals in all six. Add to this the fact that Brighton's 27 Premier League matches under De Zerbi have seen 92 goals (52 for, 40 against) and a high-scoring contest looks likely.

Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard has been involved in four goals in his four Premier League games against Brighton (2 goals, 2 assists). The Norwegian scored and assisted in the Gunners' 4-2 win against the Seaguls in December and he has scored five goals in his last five Premier League appearances.