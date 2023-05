Leeds to boost survival hopes at West Ham

Mac to sink sorry Saints

Man City to give Lampard Blues in 13/1 bet

With two matches to play and 18th in the table, Leeds need points. They have lost all six of their matches in London this season but they did win this fixture 3-2 last term.

West Ham won their last home match, beating Manchester United 1-0, but playing away to AZ Alkmaar in the Europa Conference League semi-final on Thursday may leave the East London team drained before this one.

Sam Allardyce is winless in his last eight encounters with David Moyes (L5D3). But Leeds, who have scored and conceded in their last 11 matches, have the extra motivation and will be more rested.

Back Leeds Double Chance & BTTS 'Yes' @ 1/1 1/1

Brighton lost 5-1 to Everton in their previous match at the Amex but the visit of relegated Saints, who have lost four in a row, gives Robert De Zerbi's Seagulls the perfect opportunity to win in front of their own fans.

Southampton are winless in 11 and have conceded more three or more goals in their last three away matches. Alexis Mac Callister, meanwhile, has scored seven in his last 12 starts at home in the league.

Back Brighton -1, Over 3.5 goals & Mac Callister to score @ 4/1

Manchester City have won their last three in the Premier League against Chelsea by a 1-0 scoreline. With the Citizens n ruthless form in their 4-0 win over Madrid here in midweek, and closing in on a thir successive title, it is worth backing them to win this one by a bigger margin.

Riyad Mahrez has enjoyed playing against Chelsea this season, scoring four goals across the three matches between the clubs in all competitions this term.

One encouraging fact for Chelsea is that Frank Lampard oversaw a 1-1 draw here earlier this season when he was Everotn manager. That feels like a long time ago now, and looks an anomaly, so the home win must be backed.