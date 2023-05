Sunday's 7/1 Bet Builder at St James' Park

Newcastle v Arsenal: Magpies to deal title blow

Sunday 16:30 - Live on Sky Sports

The reverse fixture between Arsenal and Newcastle in January this season ended 0-0. With Mikel Arteta's men needing maximum points to stay in the title hunt, and the hosts hitting 13 in their last three matches, it seems unlikely that we will see a repeated of that scoreline.

Newcastle have won eight of their last nine Premier League games (L1), including each of the last three by an aggregate score of 13-3. Callum Wilson has been key to their success recently, scoring eight goals in seven Premier League appearances in April.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are winless in their last three on the road. There have been at least four goals scored in each of their last seven Premier League games.

Back Newcastle, Over 3.5 goals & Callum Wilson to score @ 8.0

West Ham v Man Utd: Moyes' misery against old club to continue

Sunday 19:30 - Live on BT Sport 1

West Ham are winless in three Premier League home games (D1 L2) and have conceding nine goals in the process. On top of that they have a poor recent record against Manchester United, losing their last five in a row against the Red Devils.

On top of that, West Ham manager David Moyes is winless in his last 10 Premier League games against Manchester United (D2 L8), losing the last five in a row. He hasn't beaten them since 2012 when he was Everton boss.

United have already beaten West Ham twice this season - 1-0 in the league and 3-1 in the FA Cup, both at Old Trafford. For that reason, it is hard to see past a third win for United, especially when you consider that they have won on their last two visits to the London Stadium.

Still, it may not be emphatic as the Reds' lack of a top class out and out striker has been evident recently. They may be tired too after playing away against Brighton on Thursday.