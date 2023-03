Bet Builder tips for all four matches

Man Utd v Southampton: Fernandes to fire

Sunday 14:00

Southampton are winless in their last 14 meetings with Manchester United in all competitions (D7 L7) but Saints did manage a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford last season. They have won two of their three Premier League games under new manager Ruben Selles (L1) and should be no pushovers for United who played on Thursday in the Europa League, winning 4-1 at home to Real Betis.

Prior to their traumatic 7-0 loss at Anfield last Sunday, United had conceded just eight goals in 10 Premier League games.

Bruno Fernandes, who came in for criticism after the trip to Liverpool, has been directly involved in six goals in six Premier League games against Southampton (3 goals, 3 assists) and we are backing him to be involved in one here.

Back Man Utd, under 3.5 goals & Fernandes to score or assist @ 3.37

Fulham v Arsenal: Cottagers to grab shock win

Sunday 14:00 - Live on Sky Sports

Fulham are winless in nine Premier League meetings with Arsenal (D2 L7) since a 2-1 home win in January 2012. The Gunners have won 71% of their Premier League games against Fulham (22/31).

With the exception of the 4-0 against Everton, however, Arsenal haven't been winning comfortably. They needed a second-half comeback against Aston Villa, ground out a 1-0 at Leicester and grabbed an injury-time winner against Bournemouth last week.

Fulham have lost just three of their 13 Premier League home games this season (W6 D4). They should test an Arsenal side that battled to a 2-2 in Lisbon on Thursday.

Manor Solomon has five goals in five games across all competitions for the hosts and, at 6/1 to score here, that run cannot be overlooked.

Back Fulham & Manor Solomon to score @ 18.5

West Ham v Aston Villa: Moyes to buy time with point

Sunday 14:00

West Ham were in Cyprus in the Europa Conference League on Thursday and, although they won 2-0, making the trip will not have been ideal preparation for a Premier League match that could be a must-win for David Moyes (2/1 in the next top flight manager to leave market).

The Hammers lost 4-0 at Brighton last weekend but Moyes' men are unbeaten at the London Stadium in 2023 (W2 D1). They've conceded just one goal at home so far this year, while scoring seven, including four last time against Nottingham Forest.

Aston Villa have won their last two Premier League games, beating Everton 2-0 and Crystal Palace 1-0. When they hosted West Ham at Villa Park in August, Moyes' men won 1-0, but that was when Steve Gerrard was in charge of Villa.

Back the Draw & under 2.5 goals @ 3.5

Newcastle v Wolves: Best defence meets worst attack

Newcastle have lost their last three matches to nil in all competitions, with two draws prior to that. But their trio of defeats was against Man City, Man Utd and Liverpool, so Eddie Howe's men, who sit sixth, will see this match against 13th-placed Wolves as an opportunity to reignite their campaign.

Wolves are (slowly) on the up, with last week's 1-0 win over Spurs making it five wins in 11 Premier League games under Julen Lopetegui (D2 L4). Only five teams (Arsenal, Man City, Man Utd, Fulham, Liverpool) have won more since the Spaniard's arrival .

Newcastle have conceded the fewest goals in the English top flight this season while Wolves have scored the joint-fewest. The Magpies have scored just two in their last five, so opposing goals is the way to go.