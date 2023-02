Bet Builder tips and Opta stats for Sunday

Sunday 14:00 - Live on Sky Sports

Leicester scored four goals in each of their last two Premier League matches - winning 4-1 at home to Spurs and 4-2 at Aston Villa. Against a Manchester United team that conceded two to Leeds in their last home match, we fancy the Foxes to find the net.

The visitors will be the fresher team on Sunday too, after United's Thursday evening trip to Barcelona for a Europa League play-off. So is it time to back a Foxes' win at Old Trafford? They have a decent recent record there, drawing 1-1 last season and winning 2-1 the previous year.

On the other hand, United's impressive stats cannot be overlooked. Since losing their first two fixtures of the season under Erik ten Hag, they have taken more points than any other Premier League team.

Leicester's recent performances mean we want to keep the draw onside so will back the hosts with the double chance option.

Back Man Utd Double Chance, over 2.5 goals and BTTS - Yes @ 2.27

Sunday 16:30 - Live on Sky Sports

As mentioned, Spurs were thumped 4-1 at Leicester last time out in the Premier League. The previous weekend, Antonio Conte's men beat Manchester City 1-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

More reliable is Harry Kane who has rewarded first goalscorer backers seven times in Premier League games this term.

West Ham are on a slow upward curve, taking five points from their last three in the league, and becoming more difficult to beat.

The Hammers drew 1-1 with Spurs in the reverse fixture in August and, it would be typical of both sides' lack of progress in the intervening months, if this ended with the same scoreline.

Spurs rarely draw, with three wins and four defeats in their seven Premier League matches in 2023. But the visitors' last two finished 1-1 and they would be happy with a point. We can see this one ending even.