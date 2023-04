Rookie Selles pits wits against Moyes' experience

West Ham v Southampton: Selles' in-form Saints will make this close contest

Southampton won this fixture last season (3-2) and, with the visitors on an upward curve and needing the points, there are reasons to believe they could win again.

In their six matches under new manager Rubén Selles the south coast club have W2D2L2. The eight points they have taken under the Spaniard is as many as they had managed in the 17 matches prior to his appointment.

West Ham are an enigma. Prior to their 1-1 draw at home to Aston Villa last time out they were walloped 4-0 at Brighton. And yet they are fairly reliable at the London Stadium, unbeaten in their last four there (W2 D2).

David Moyes sides are often nothing if not resolute but, against the division's bottom team, they will also look to attack. No other sides have kept fewer clean sheets in the Premier League this season than Southampton (4) and West Ham (5). We will take over 2.5 goals at evens.

Back Draw & Over 2.5 goals @ 14.09

Man Utd v Newcastle: Brazilian's suspension strengthens Case against away win

16:30 - Live on Sky Sports



Newcastle are winless in six Premier League games against Man Utd (D2 L4) but the last two have both been drawn and that could be the outcome to back on Sunday. The Red Devils have lost two of their last five visits to St James' Park (W2 D1).

Alex Keble makes the case for Newcastle exploiting the absence of the suspeneded Casemiro and we are inclined to agree. Only Bournemouth (38), Nottingham Forest (32) and Leicester City (30) have conceded more away goals in the Premier League this season than Man Utd (27).

Newcastle ended a run of five Premier League games without a win (L3D2) with two wins - over Nottingham Forest last time out and, prior to that, beating Wolves 2-1 at St James' Park. They haven't kept a clean sheet for over two months so backing both teams to score appeals.