Sunday's stats and Bet Builders

Arsenal gunning for rare win at Stamford Bridge

Emery's Villa host improving Red Devils

Conte and Klopp clash in north London

Plus two more matches



Chelsea v Arsenal: Back derby to end all square

Sunday, 12:00

Playing on the previous Thursday evening didn't do Arsenal any harm when they thumped Nottingham Forest 4-0 last Sunday but this will be a different level of test for Mikel Arteta's men.

The Gunners have won their last two Premier League away games against Chelsea, although not since 1974 has it been three in a row.

Chelsea are unpredictable, as last weekend's 4-1 humbling at Brighton demonstrated. But at home the Blues are fairly reliable - unbeaten in nine league games (W5 D4) since their 4-2 loss to Arsenal in April.

Arsenal have scored more goals in the opening 30 minutes of Premier League games this season than any other side (11) so an early Gunners strike is one to watch out for. In a frenetic London derby we could see a quick reply.

A draw wouldn't be a bad result for either side. It's tempting to back Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to score for the hosts against his old club. But I'll resist.

Back Both Teams to Score in the first-half, Over 3.5 goals & the Draw @ 18.2

West Ham v Crystal Palace: Go low on goals

Sunday, 14:00

Thirteenth-placed West Ham visit 10th-placed Palace for a London derby and, with only two points separating them and Palace without an away victory in seven, I'm inclined to back the draw at 12/5 but want to keep the West Ham win onside.

Both teams have scored in each of the last 10 Premier League meetings between the sides. But Palace have scored the fewest of any top-half club this season (13), and haven't scored in their previous three away matches, while the Hammers have only mustered 11.

Michail Antonio has been involved in 15 goals in his last 19 Premier League London derby matches for West Ham (8 goals, 7 assists), and in more Premier League goals against Crystal Palace than any other opponent (8 - 2 goals, 6 assists), so he must be backed to make an impact.

Back West Ham Double Chance, under 2.5 goals & Antonio to score or assist @ 5.66

Aston Villa v Man Utd: Back narrow Reds win

Sunday, 14:00

Manchester United have unpleasant memories of Unai Emery beating them as Villarreal manager in the 2021 Europa League final. The Spanish side won on penalties after a 0-0 and, in his first match in charge of Aston Villa, his players will try to contain United on Sunday.

They may have some luck, for a while at least, but the visitors should carve a way through. At odds against, and at a ground where they are unbeaten in their last 23 Premier League games (W15 D8), I'm backing United to win.

United have conceded just once in their last four in the league but Villa did win their last home match 4-0 (against Brentford). At 23/10, I lean towards No in the Both Teams to Score market. Five of the Red Devils' seven league wins this season have been by a one-goal margin, including all three away from home.

Back Man Utd and No in Both Teams to Score @ 3.58

Southampton v Newcastle: Saints to halt Magpies' run

Sunday, 14:00

It's three wins in a row for Newcastle while Southampton have won just one of their last eight Premier League games (D2 L5). Once again, Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl leads the sack racing betting. But last time out at home Saints ended Arsenal's winning run and they can be stubborn.

Newcastle have conceded just 10 goals in 13 Premier League games this season - the best defensive record in the top flight - while only Bournemouth (7.8) and Crystal Palace (12) have a lower expected goals total than Southampton in the Premier League this season.

The key for Saints will be to nullify Miguel Almirón, who has scored six goals in his last six Premier League games, netting at least once in each of his last three.

Back the Draw and Under 2.5 goals @ 4.07

Tottenham v Liverpool: Back goals as Spurs chase rare win over Reds

Sunday, 16:30

Tottenham are winless in their last nine Premier League games against Liverpool (D3 L6) but, against a Reds side that has lost two in a row, Antonio Conte's team may smell blood.

That said, the Reds have performed better against stronger opposition this season - beating Man City and pushing Arsenal close at the Emirates.

Just one of Tottenham's last 35 home league games has been drawn (W24 L10) - 2-2 against Liverpool in December last season - so, instead of backing the draw, we'll take Spurs Double Chance.

Both sides won in the Champions League in midweek and can be expected to attack, so we're backing over 3.5 goals.