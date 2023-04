Bet Builders and Opta stats for both matches

Cherries' shots bet looks sweet in 7/1 wager

Newcastle v Tottenham: Prolific pair to find net

Sunday 14:00 - Live on Sky Sports

Newcastle are looking to complete their first league double over Spurs since 2015-16 after the reverse fixture finished 2-1 to the Magpies back in October. Much has changed since then at Spurs who are in worse shape and winless in their last four Premier League away games (D2 L2).

Harry Kane got Spurs goal in their defeat to Newcastle and he likes playing at St James' Park with six of his eight Premier League goals against them coming there.

Newcastle's 3-0 defeat at Aston Villa last time out ended a five-game winning run in the Premier League. If they are to ensure that defeat was a mere blip, Alexander Isak will be the key man, having scored five goals in his last six league games.

Back Kane and Isak to score @ 6.39

Bournemouth v West Ham: Take a bite of this 7/1 Cherries Bet Builder

Sunday 14:00

West Ham beat Gent 4-1 in the Europa Conference League on Thursday to book their place in the semi-finals. But will the victory leave the Hammers feeling buoyed or exhausted ahead of this trip to the south coast?

David Moyes' men have won their last two Premier League games against Bournemouth and are looking to complete their first league double over the Cherries. However, Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last four against them at the Vitality Stadium (W2 D2).

On top of this, Bournemouth have won their last two Premier League matches and, while West Ham United ended an 11-game away winless run with their 1-0 away win against Fulham, the Hammers haven't won consecutive away games since January 2022.

The Cherries have had at least six shots on target in three of their four April games (5.8 per game) so we will back them for five or more this time. After hitting four in midweek, the Hammers can find the net here and bring in the both teams to score bet.