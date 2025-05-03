Sunday Premier League Tips: Back Liverpool at 7/1 with Betfair Exchange

Graham Potter-ball

Just becuase they don't need to win, doesn't mean they won't

West Ham vs Tottenham - 14:00

Going against goals in a game involving Tottenham feels daft, Graham Potter-ball could be just the tonic though.

Since he took charge, West Ham have averaged just under a point per match and the games have averaged just under 2.5 goals.

Nine of the 14 have seen two goals or fewer and only three have featured four or more. This is crucial because the bet is Under 3.0 goals on the goal line at 1.9010/11 with the Exchange, so stakes are returned if the game finishes with exactly three.

Recommended Bet Back Under 3.0 goals EXC 1.90

The bet has landed in five of Potter's seven home league games at the London Stadium, the exceptions being the 3-2 win over Fulham and the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.

Opponents Tottenham's priorities lie elsewhere.

The 3-1 win over Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League semi-final on Thursday puts them in a commanding position in Europe, but it came at a cost.

No doubt Ange Postecoglou would have looked to rest and rotate anyway on Sunday but with several key players picking up injuries in midweek, his hand has been forced.

James Maddison and Dominic Solanke were injured in the second half. Son Heung-min remains a doubt and Radu Dragusin and Lucas Bergvall are out for the remainder of the season.

Postecoglou made eight chances in the defeat at Anfield and he'll probably have to do something similar in East London.

It'll make for an uncomfortable watch but I think the goal line is worth taking on, this bet has clicked in four of Spurs last six away games.

Chelsea vs Liverpool - 16:30 (Sky Sports)

Liverpool wrapped up the Premier League title last Sunday in some style.

Only one point was required against Tottenham and despite going behind, the Reds went on to score five times.

With four games remaining, there are obviously questions over Arne Slots sides motivation on Sunday but I don't buy into the thinking that just because they don't need to win, they won't, certainly not at the prices available.

The visitors are available at 3.4012/5 with the Betfair Exchange to win at Stamford Bridge, that is the bet.

Recommended Bet Back Liverpool to win EXC 3.40

Hosts Chelsea are in the mix for Champions League qualification. They began the weekend in fifth, level on points with Nottingham Forest in sixth and a point behind Manchester City.

At a glance, their form looks impressive. Enzo Maresca's side have only lost two of their last 13 games in all competitions (W9 D2) and won their last three on the spin. That sample size includes wins over Copenhagen, Legia Warszawa and Djurgaarden in the Europa Conference League though.

Domestically, the Blues have gone a little stale.

Again, they are five games unbeaten but since their win over Brentford in mid-December, Chelsea have only taken 26 points from 18 games and have failed to win on 13 occasions.

After 16 games, the Blues were only two points off Liverpool, they are now 22 points away. And even more concerning is their drop off in goals.

Across those 16 games, Chelsea were scoring over 2.1 goals a game and across their last 18 matches that average has dropped to 1.22.

It is why the 7.807/1 about Liverpool to win to nil with the Exchange is also worth a nibble.

A third of Chelsea's six games against sides above them has seen this bet click and 56% of Liverpool's 25 league wins have also come to nil.