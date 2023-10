Bowen to strike for Hammers again

Villa to march on in 6/1 6.80 Bet Builder

Pep to outwit Ten Hag at Old Trafford

David Moyes has enjoyed playing his old team in the last few seasons, with West Ham winning four of their last six Premier League games against Everton (L2).

The hosts will be looking to bounce back after their 4-1 defeat at Aston Villa but playing in the Europa League on Thursday will mean the Hammers are not as fresh as Sean Dyche's players who will have had eight days since their last match.

West Ham are the better team by far, however, and have lost just three of their last 14 Premier League home games (W7 D4), with those all against clubs that finished in the top-five last season (Newcastle, Liverpool, Man City).

Jarrod Bowen delivered for this column last week when we backed him to score or assist and, with six goals this season and three in his last three against the Toffees, we want him on board again.

Back West Ham win & Bowen to score @ 4.67/2 Bet now

Brighton have never beaten Fulham in six Premier League meetings (D3 L3) and the Cottagers did the double over the Seagulls last season. Roberto De Zerbi's team are without a win in three in the Premier League and played on Thursday in the Europa League.

With all of that in mind, Fulham may be value to take at least a point here. They lost at Tottenham on Monday but have drawn at the Emirates and won at Goodison Park this season. We will back Fulham Double Chance. All of the host's league fixtures this season have rewarded BTTS backers so will add that to the Bet Builder.

Back Fulham and Draw & BTTS @ 3.02/1 Bet now

We landed a Bet Builder backing Villa at home last Sunday and, with Unai Emery's men winning their last 11 at their own ground, we will not be opposing them against Luton.

The Hatters are without a Premier League clean sheet this season, shipping 17 goals, while Villa have scored 17 in their four at home this season. For that reason, we will be backing over 3.5 goals and the home win on the Asian handicap.

With 10 goal involvements in his nine Premier League games this season (5 goals, 5 assists), Ollie Watkins is in fine form but he is odds-on to score anytime. Douglas Luiz, who has scored in each of his last six home Premier League appearances, is more appealing at 11/43.70.

Back Villa -1, Over 3.5 goals & Luiz to score @ 7.26/1 Bet now

Liverpool have lost just one of their last 46 Premier League games at Anfield, winning 35, and it is difficult to envisage anything other than a home victory when Nottingham Forest come to town.

Add in the historical precedents, and note that the Reds are unbeaten in their last 24 home league games against Nottingham Forest (W19 D5), and the case for a comfortable Liverpool win is strengthened further.

Mo Salah has been directly involved in 17 goals in his last 13 Premier League appearances at Anfield. Fourteen of those involvements were goals and we will back him to score again here.

Back Liverpool -1 & Salah to score @ 2.65 Bet now

Back in January, Manchester United came from behind to win this exact fixture 2-1 but over all City have a good recent record at Old Trafford, winning on seven of their last 12 visits. They also beat United 2-1 in the FA Cup final in June.

United have won two on the bounce in the Premier League, against Brentford and Sheffield United, but City are a different level of opponent and it is difficult to see past the away win.

City have lost their last two Premier League away games but United just do not inspire confidence in defence or attack. Under Pep Guardiola, City have the tools to win efficiently if not emphatically on Sunday.

Playing the Red Devils is not a daunting prospect for Guardiola who beat them twice in Champions League finals with Barcelona. Of all managers to have faced United at least 10 times in the English top flight, Guardiola is the only one to have won at least 50% of his games against them (7/14). Back his team to do it again in a game of few goals.

Back Man City & U2.5 goals @ 4.45 Bet now

Football... Only Bettor. Watch the Manchester Derby preview now, featuring Dimitar Berbatov.